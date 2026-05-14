‘Lookman will dominate La Liga’ - Nigerian coach backed Ademola to become Atletico Madrid star next season

Former Shooting Stars coach Fatai Amoo believes Ademola Lookman will become a major force for Atletico Madrid after an impressive start in Spain.

Former Fatai Amoo has expressed strong confidence in Ademola Lookman, backing the Super Eagles winger to become one of Atletico Madrid’s standout players next season.

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Amoo revealed this after Lookman enjoyed an impressive start to life in Spain following his move from Atalanta during the January transfer window.

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The Nigerian international has quickly settled into Diego Simeone’s side, scoring nine goals across all competitions, including crucial strikes in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the UEFA Champions League.

What Amoo said

Speaking in an interview with Completesports.com, Amoo praised Lookman’s rapid adaptation to Spanish football and insisted the winger still has more to offer.

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He said, “I have no doubt that Lookman will succeed in La Liga, going by what he has done at Atalanta.

“I am also not surprised by his impressive display for Atletico Madrid despite arriving in the January transfer window.”

The former Shooting Stars coach noted that Lookman’s ability to adapt to different leagues highlights his quality and maturity as a player.

“He has indeed shown that he can excel in any league.

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