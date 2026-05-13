Akor Adams: Sevilla boss hails 'Phenomenal' Super Eagles star

Super Eagles star Akor Adams has been hailed as phenomenal after his huge role in Sevilla's survival push

Sevilla head coach Luis García has lavished praise on Nigerian forward Akor Adams after his match-winning display in Wednesday night's triumph over Villarreal CF.

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Akor’s campaign of decisive contributions

The goal marked Adams' fourth match-winning strike of the season, further cementing his status as a vital component of Sevilla's attacking arsenal.

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Having previously delivered decisive goals against Rayo Vallecano, Athletic Bilbao, and RCD Espanyol, the forward’s consistency has been a key factor in the club's ability to maintain their top-flight status.

Speaking after the encounter, Garcia was full of admiration for the striker’s impact on the pitch, stating, "Akor, now Akor again, is phenomenal."

The manager also praised the collective work ethic of the squad, noting that while the job isn't done yet, the contribution of his strikers has been immense.

"Maybe it's not done yet. Until it's done, I'm not going to relax for a second. Not a second," Garcia added, emphasising the intensity required for the remainder of the season.

Adams continues sensational form in Spain

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Adams has enjoyed a standout year since joining the club, registering a remarkable 10 goals and four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions.

His match-winning effort against Villarreal, set up by a clever layoff from Djibril Sow, highlighted the growing importance of the Super Eagles star to the tactical setup at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán.

The manager acknowledged the "brutal job" performed by his attacking players like Neal Maupay, highlighting the physicality and toughness Adams brings to the side in high-pressure moments.

As Sevilla continues to secure important points in the latter stages of the campaign, the Nigerian's ability to deliver in the final third remains their greatest asset.