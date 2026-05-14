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‘The team is now the star’ - Ex-Super Eagles star explains PSG’s transformation after Mbappé

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 07:07 - 14 May 2026
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO - Photo: IMAGO
Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh believes PSG have become more united and effective since Kylian Mbappé left for Real Madrid.
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Former Super Eagles star Sunday Oliseh has claimed that Paris Saint-Germain have become a stronger and more balanced team following the departure of Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid.

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Mbappé joined Real Madrid on a free transfer in the 2024/25 season, signing a five-year contract.

Oliseh believes the French champions are now playing with greater unity, discipline, and collective responsibility compared to previous seasons.

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What Oliseh said

Speaking on his Sunday Oliseh Global Football Insights show, Oliseh explained that PSG’s current squad operates with a stronger team mentality rather than relying heavily on individual brilliance.

“When PSG lost the ball to the previous team, no one was pressing. They have now sacrificed egos, the superstars. The team is now the star,” Oliseh said.

Oliseh suggested that Mbappé’s move to Madrid ultimately helped PSG reset their dressing-room culture.

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“In fact, I’ll say that Mbappé did them a favour because before his exit, it was said that he called the shots at the club, but you don’t hear that anymore,” he explained.

According to Oliseh, the team now functions with clearer standards and accountability from every player.

“Players are now saying if they don’t run, they don’t play. When you hear things like that from Dembélé, who’s one of the best players in the world, that tells you the club has totally evolved.

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“This is the evolution of football. They’re now in the UEFA Champions League final with practically the same team for 24 months,” he concluded.

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