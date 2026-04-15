Most influential player — Oliseh hails Ademola Lookman’s maturity after Barcelona destruction

Former Super Eagles captain Sunday Oliseh has lauded Ademola Lookman for his masterclass in Atlético Madrid’s historic triumph over Barcelona.

Lookman netted the vital goal that propelled Diego Simeone’s side into the UEFA Champions League semi-finals, narrowly edging out their La Liga rivals 3-2 on aggregate.

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While Atlético entered the match with a 2-0 cushion from the first leg at Camp Nou, the return fixture proved to be a nerve-wracking affair.

Ademola Lookman has contributed nine (9) goals and assists since he joined Atletico.

The Rojiblancos actually lost the second leg 2-1 on the night after Barcelona raced into an early lead courtesy of goals from Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres.

However, Lookman’s clinical 31st-minute strike on a swift counterattack proved to be the decisive blow in the overall tie.

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By securing his spot in the semi-finals, the winger became the first Nigerian international to reach the final four of the competition since Kelechi Iheanacho did so in 2016.

Oliseh hails 'influential' Lookman after Barcelona destruction

Reacting to the result, Oliseh described Lookman as a true game-changer, specifically pointing out his tactical impact and increasing composure on the big stage.

“Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy for Lookman.

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Ademola Lookman has just qualified for the Champions League semi-finals with Atlético Madrid. Despite a 2-1 loss to Barcelona. Talk about being an absolute influential player! I am extremely happy For lookman. His goal today made the difference. he is also showing so much… pic.twitter.com/AmD11eq1TA — Sunday Oliseh (@SundayOOliseh) April 14, 2026

"His goal made the difference. He is also showing so much maturity that is quite remarkable,” Oliseh posted on X.

Meanwhile, Lookman's goal put him in elite Super Eagles company in this competition, joining names like Victor Osimhen, Obafemi Martins, and Samuel Chukwueze on an exclusive list of Nigerians who have scored at this stage of the Champions League.