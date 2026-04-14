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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lookman joins Osimhen, Chukwueze in reaching UCL milestone

Ayoola Kelechi
Ayoola Kelechi 23:29 - 14 April 2026
Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman continues to write his name into Nigeria's rich Champions League history
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Ademola Lookman has etched his name into Nigerian football history after delivering a decisive moment for Atletico Madrid against Barcelona.

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His crucial strike not only swung the tie but also placed him among an elite group of Super Eagles stars in the UEFA Champions League.

Lookman’s decisive strike sends Atletico through

The quarter-final clash at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano was filled with drama as Barcelona stormed back early through Lamine Yamal and Ferran Torres, wiping out Atletico’s first-leg advantage.

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With momentum firmly in Barcelona’s favour, the pressure inside the stadium intensified. But Lookman rose to the occasion in the 31st minute, restoring calm for the hosts.

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The move was swift and clinical. Marcos Llorente drove down the flank before delivering a dangerous low cross into the box. Lookman timed his run perfectly, meeting it first time and guiding the ball past Joan García.

The goal made it 2-1 on the night and 3-2 on aggregate, ultimately proving decisive as Atletico booked their place in the semi-finals despite the narrow defeat in the second leg.

Nigerian star joins elite Champions League list

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Beyond its immediate impact, Lookman’s goal carried historic significance. He became just the fourth Nigerian to score in a Champions League quarter-final, joining an exclusive list of Super Eagles icons.

Victor Osimhen achieved the feat with Napoli in 2023, while Samuel Chukwueze famously struck for Villarreal in 2022 to send his side into the semi-finals. The trail was first blazed by Obafemi Martins, who scored for Inter Milan back in 2006.

Now firmly part of that elite company, Lookman’s journey may not be over. With Atletico set to face either Arsenal or Sporting CP in the semi-finals, the Nigerian forward has another opportunity to go even further and cement his legacy on Europe’s biggest stage.

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