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Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Lookman sends Blaugrana out of Champions League

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 22:02 - 14 April 2026
Ademola Lookman's goal decided the Champions League quarter-final tie between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.
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Ademola Lookman's 31st-minute strike extended Barcelona's grim record against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, as the Nigeria international's goal decided the quarter-final clash between the two Spanish heavyweights.

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The Super Eagles ace had a subdued role in the first-leg, tasked with tracking Lamine Yamal. However, he enjoyed a more advanced role in the return leg at the Wanda, featuring as the left midfielder in Simeone's 5-4-1.

The advanced positioning meant he had more joy, and he was a thorn in the side of Barcelona's Jules Kounde. Hence, when the moment of truth came, he was high up the pitch to finish off Marcus Llorente's cross, which sealed the Blaugrana's fate.

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Yamal scored inside four minutes to sound a dreaded alarm to the Wanda Metropolitano faithful, halving the Rojiblancos' lead after a 2-0 triumph in Camp Nou.

Ferran Torres equalised the tie in the 24th minute, finishing off Dani Olmo's pass. Hansi Flick's side seemed set for a famous 'remontada' before Lookman arrested the situation, with the Atletico Madrid backline taking over to secure the famous result.

Key match details

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Barcelona opened the tie with devastating intent, capitalising on early Atlético nerves. They opened the scoring early when Yamal pounced on a disastrous passing mistake by Atlético defender Clément Lenglet. 

He laid the ball to Ferran Torres, who returned the ball to set up the 18-year-old, who finished neatly past Juan Musso to give the visitors a dream 1-0 start.

The Catalan giants levelled the aggregate score at 2-2 when Dani Olmo played a brilliant through ball to Ferran Torres in the 24th minute. Torres raced clear and drove a powerful strike into the top corner by the far post, stunning the home crowd.

Lookman struck back for Atlético to restore their aggregate advantage in the 31st minute, getting on the end of Llorente’s cross after a sweeping counter attack.

The second half saw Barcelona completely dominate possession as they desperately searched for another equaliser. They thought they had found it in the 57th minute when Torres found the back of the net again, but the goal was correctly ruled out for offside. 

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The match grew increasingly physical, with play stopping near the 70th minute after Atlético's Matteo Ruggeri sustained a cut to his forehead following an aerial duel with Gavi.

Barcelona’s hopes of forcing extra time were ultimately dashed in the 77th minute. As Alexander Sørloth broke away on a dangerous counter-attack, Barcelona defender Eric García tripped the Norwegian striker as the last man. 

The referee immediately produced a straight red card, reducing Barcelona to 10 men for the second consecutive Champions League match against Atlético.

Withstanding a late barrage from 10-man Barcelona, including a late stoppage-time header from Ronald Araújo that went just over the crossbar, Atlético successfully defended their lead.

The gruelling 3-2 aggregate triumph means Atletico Madrid remain unvanquished against Barcelona in a UCL knockout tie and sets up a mouth-watering semi-final clash for Lookman and Atlético against either Arsenal or Sporting Lisbon.

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