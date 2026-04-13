Yamal begs Simeone to abandon Ademola Lookman-inclusive defensive plan

Diego Simeone had multiple players tracking Lamine Yamal in the first leg, including Ademola Lookman; the teenager hopes El Cholo will ease up at Wanda Metropolitano.

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal made a half-serious plea to Diego Simeone, imploring him to resist marking him out of the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash by deploying multiple players to dampen his attacking potential.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Blaugrana enter the second leg of their last-eight clash at the Metropolitano on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, facing a steep 2-0 aggregate deficit that must be overturned to keep their European season alive.

Following a demoralising first-leg loss last week, during which goals from Julián Álvarez and Alexander Sørloth stunned the Spotify Camp Nou, the Blaugrana have their work cut out for them in the second leg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

What Yamal said

The Blaugrana’s 18-year-old Wunderkind Yamal joined Hansi Flick for the pre-match press conference, where he quipped to reporters, "I hope [Diego] Simeone is feeling generous and lets me play one-on-one tomorrow."

The Spain international had his effect neutralised in the first meeting, and his ability to break free from Atletico's defensive structure is a primary factor in whether Hansi Flick’s side can avoid a repeat of the match at Camp Nou.

🚨🔥 Lamine Yamal: “I hope El Cholo will do me a favor and put a player to play one vs one against me tomorrow”.@mundodeportivo 🎥 pic.twitter.com/UGNaswflPm — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 13, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tactical blueprint that stifled Yamal in the first leg relied heavily on a defensive shift from Super Eagles star Ademola Lookman, whose performance was described as "feckless" by Pulse Sports due to his sparse attacking contribution.

Lookman, who has been one of the Rojiblancos' brightest attackers since switching Bergamo for Madrid in January, was deployed in a sacrificial role, tasked with constant backtracking and double-teaming to ensure Yamal was never isolated against Mateo Ruggeri.