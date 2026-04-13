Why Rashford must go back to United - and Barcelona's financial mess makes it inevitable

12 goals, 13 assists, a Supercopa winners' medal, and still no permanent deal. Marcus Rashford's Barcelona loan has been a win. But his future, thanks to Barca's financial crisis, is pointing uncomfortably back to Old Trafford.

It was supposed to be the simplest summer business in Europe. Marcus Rashford, revitalised, productive, and genuinely happy for the first time in years, would stay at Barcelona.

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Deco would sign the paperwork. The €30 million clause, widely described as a bargain for a player with 12 goals and 13 assists across all competitions, would be triggered.

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The story would have a clean, satisfying ending. Instead, it is heading somewhere far messier. And the direction it is heading is back up the M6 towards Manchester.

Rashford's loan spell at Camp Nou has been, by almost every measure, a success story. He arrived in the summer of 2025 having been frozen out of Manchester United by Ruben Amorim, a manager who famously said he would rather play his 63-year-old goalkeeper coach than field the forward, and rebuilt himself completely under Hansi Flick.

Marcus Rashford has impressed at Barcelona. (Photo Credit: Barcelona/X)

Operating primarily from the left flank in the significant absence of the injured Raphinha, he scored a clinical cushioned volley against Espanyol on Sunday, has delivered on the European stage and won the Supercopa de España with a 3-2 victory over Real Madrid. For a player written off as a spent force, it has been a remarkable recalibration.

The problem, as ever with Barcelona, is money. LaLiga's strict financial fair play rules have left the Catalan giants navigating impossible mathematics all season and Rashford's substantial wage has proved a consistent sticking point.

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Rashford scored the fourth 🙂‍↕️👈 pic.twitter.com/SM90cKwdIh — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 11, 2026

His United contract, reportedly worth £300,000 a week, makes him one of the best-paid players in world football.

He took a wage cut to join Barcelona on loan, but committing to those figures permanently while servicing the club's existing debt structure has proved a bridge too far for a board that has spent months hoping the problem would solve itself.

Marcus Rashford signed for Barcelona in the summer | Credit: Instagram

The June 15 deadline

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Barcelona have until June 15 to activate their €30M purchase option, payable across three instalments.

United sources insist there will be no renegotiation. If Barca cannot meet the terms, Rashford returns to Old Trafford under Michael Carrick.

What the fans are saying

The most viral United fan take framed the situation with barely-concealed fury: he pointed out that while Lois Openda, with 2 goals and no assists in 36 appearances, is being sold for €46 million, a club that has received 25 goal contributions and still won't pay €30 million is somehow negotiating down. The verdict was unambiguous.

"send him back asap, we will sell him somewhere else, worst case scenario, we use him ourselves."

I need Rashford to come back to United asap..



A player with 2 goals and no assists in 36 appearances all season is being sold for €46m but a stupidly broke and useless club is cursing Rashford out after giving them 25 g/a and still doesn’t want pay €30m.



Send him back asap,… https://t.co/3bedlXUPeD pic.twitter.com/H2rvW9pAnz — Utd© (@KingFemi__) April 13, 2026

One fan cut through the noise entirely to make what felt like the hardest-headed read of the situation, writing simply that "they know what they are doing - they're trying to devalue him so they can buy into their own terms." It is a theory gaining traction among supporters watching Barcelona's stalling tactics with growing suspicion.

Not everyone is ready to cast Barcelona as the villain. One supporter acknowledged the complexity, arguing that "Rashy is worth more than £60 million, but he doesn't show it" - placing some of the blame at Rashford's door for never fully converting potential into consistent elite-level performance across a full season.

Marcus Rashford scored a brace vs Newcastle | Credit: IMAGO

Perhaps the most straightforward reaction came from a supporter who simply asked:

"Am I the only Manchester United fan that wants Marcus Rashford back at Old Trafford with Michael Carrick in charge?" - a question that attracted far more agreement than it might have done six months ago.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚡️ Marcus Rashford (28) has hit 25 goal contributions for Barcelona this season! 🔴🔵 pic.twitter.com/72GVz310pR — EuroFoot (@eurofootcom) April 11, 2026

The case for a return

There is, oddly, a coherent argument for why a Rashford return to Old Trafford could work.

Michael Carrick, widely expected to take the permanent managerial role, is a very different proposition to Ruben Amorim.

Michael Carrick has done a fantastic work at Man United as an interim.

The tactical rigidity that made Rashford redundant has been replaced by a more pragmatic approach, and the player who spent eight months rebuilding his confidence under Flick is simply not the same man who was publicly humiliated out of United's squad in December 2024.

Sporting director Deco, to his credit, has been consistently warm about Rashford's contribution, but warm words and the ability to restructure a €30 million obligation are not the same thing.

The Champions League quarter-final second leg against Atletico Madrid will prove telling. Rashford notably missed several chances in the 2-0 first-leg defeat, and Barca's board will be watching closely; a decisive performance could tip the balance; another disappointing one in a big game could seal his fate.

For now, the most likely scenario is that Rashford and Barcelona go their separate ways when the loan ends. United are relaxed. They know other clubs will be watching.

And they know, above all, that a player who has just delivered 12 goals and 13 assists at Camp Nou will not be short of options, even if one of those options is, surprisingly, the place where he wants but was told he had no future.

"The report saying the €30M buy option expired at the end of March is not what my sources are saying. If Barcelona want to pay that amount tomorrow, they can still sign Marcus Rashford." - Fabrizio Romano