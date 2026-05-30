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Arsenal set new Champions League record despite penalty heartbreak

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 22:46 - 30 May 2026
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Arsenal set new Champions League record
Arsenal made UEFA Champions League history despite losing to Paris Saint-Germain in the final at Budapest
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The Gunners played a 1-1 draw at full time against PSG, but later lost on penalties at the Puskás Arena

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Kai Havertz got the first goal for Mikel Arteta’s team in the 6th minute, but Ousmane Dembélé's penalty in the second half cancelled the lead.

Arsenal went on to lose the game on penalties after Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães missed their spot-kicks.

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Arsenal’s record

Arsenal became the first team to go completely unbeaten in the campaign and still failed to lift the trophy. 

According to CBS on X, “Arsenal went unbeaten through the entire UCL season before losing the final in '06 and '26.”

Mikel Arteta's side navigated the entire continental tournament without a single loss in regular or extra time, surpassing 15 total games without a defeat in the competition. 

Arsenal lost the UCL final against PSG | IMAGO
Arsenal lost the UCL final against PSG | IMAGO
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This included notable victories over top teams like Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal also registered the lowest first-half pass count for any finalist since the 2003/04 season, completing only 69 passes.

According to Goals Side on X, “Arsenal completed just (69) passes in the first half—the lowest total recorded (since 2003/04) by any team in a UEFA Champions League final.”

Despite the record, they failed to get over the line and lost the chance to become European title holders.

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