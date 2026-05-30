UCL: Why Arsenal's Mosquera escaped red card against PSG

Cristhian Mosquera gave away a crucial penalty in the second half of the Champions League final and avoided a sending off in Budapest.

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The game was one of moments, and one of the flashpoints was the penalty conceded by Mosquera.

How Mosquera avoided red card after penalty tackle

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the ball on the edge of the area from a quick 1-2, accelerated beyond Mosquera and into the box, and the Arsenal defender caught him from behind.

PENALTY FOR PSG THAT SHOULD BE A 2ND YELLOW FOR MOSQUERA pic.twitter.com/EYEBfM8RcQ — Danis (@DanisMCFC) May 30, 2026

Referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot immediately, with VAR confirming the decision shortly after.

Rival fans questioned why Mosquera was not shown a second yellow.

Mikel Arteta substituted Cristhian Mosquera immediately after giving away the penalty 👀



He was booked in the 47th minute for 'time wasting' but not for the challenge on Kvaratskhelia 🟨🤔 pic.twitter.com/4L4hpFe4lZ — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) May 30, 2026

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According to BBC's Dale Johnson, the rules are unambiguous in this scenario: "Cristhian Mosquera could not receive a second yellow card. It would be deemed stopping a promising attack (SPA) and a challenge for the ball.

Cristhian Mosquera could not receive a second yellow card. It would be deemed stopping a promising attack (SPA) and a challenge for the ball. No card on a penalty.



It's like the DOGSO red card being a yellow in the same situation.



Both have a stepped down sanction. #PSGARS — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonBBC) May 30, 2026

"No card on a penalty. It's like the DOGSO red card being a yellow in the same situation. Both have a stepped-down sanction."

In other words, because a penalty was awarded, the promising attack was deemed to have been preserved rather than stopped, and the stepped-down sanction applies.