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UCL: Why Arsenal's Mosquera escaped red card against PSG

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:54 - 30 May 2026
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Cristhian Mosquera gave away a crucial penalty in the second half of the Champions League final and avoided a sending off in Budapest.
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PSG defeated Arsenal on penalties to win their second straight UCL title.

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The game was one of moments, and one of the flashpoints was the penalty conceded by Mosquera.

How Mosquera avoided red card after penalty tackle

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Khvicha Kvaratskhelia received the ball on the edge of the area from a quick 1-2, accelerated beyond Mosquera and into the box, and the Arsenal defender caught him from behind.

Referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot immediately, with VAR confirming the decision shortly after.

Rival fans questioned why Mosquera was not shown a second yellow.

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According to BBC's Dale Johnson, the rules are unambiguous in this scenario: "Cristhian Mosquera could not receive a second yellow card. It would be deemed stopping a promising attack (SPA) and a challenge for the ball.

"No card on a penalty. It's like the DOGSO red card being a yellow in the same situation. Both have a stepped-down sanction."

In other words, because a penalty was awarded, the promising attack was deemed to have been preserved rather than stopped, and the stepped-down sanction applies.

Arteta, well aware of the let-off, immediately substituted Mosquera off for his own protection just a minute later

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