‘Dem wan use gidigbo football’ — Arsenal mercilessly mocked after Champions League final heartbreak

Football fans showed Arsenal no mercy following their UCL final defeat in Budapest.

Arsenal’s dream of conquering Europe ended in heartbreak on Saturday night as Mikel Arteta’s side fell short in the UEFA Champions League final despite arriving in Budapest with hopes of completing a historic double.

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Fresh off their first Premier League title in 22 years, the Gunners entered the final carrying enormous momentum and the belief that they could cap off a remarkable campaign by lifting the biggest trophy in club football. Instead, a painful defeat against PSG in Budapest ensured Arsenal’s long wait for European glory will continue.

Arsenal lost the UCL final against PSG | IMAGO

The loss was particularly difficult for supporters given the magnitude of the occasion. Arsenal had spent much of the season proving they belonged among Europe’s elite and appeared well positioned to crown their domestic success with continental silverware.

But football fans across social media wasted little time turning the disappointment into entertainment.

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Social media shows no mercy

PSG defeated Arsenal to win the Champions League on Saturday evening, May 30, 2026 | IMAGO

Within minutes of the final whistle, X was flooded with reactions from rival supporters, neutrals and even some Arsenal fans struggling to process the result.

One viral post that quickly gained traction read: "You wanted to use gidigbo football to win UCL. Shameless"

You wanted to use gidigbo football to win UCL



Shameless — kenna (@kennagq) May 30, 2026

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The brutal comment summed up the mood of many watching the fallout unfold online.

Here are some of the funniest and most savage reactions that went viral following Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat:

Thank you for saving football, Gabriel pic.twitter.com/x5ylDdfYWz — Alabi (@the_Lawrenz) May 30, 2026

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BREAKING: Arsenal becomes the first team in the history of the UEFA Champions League to lose the title without a defeat! pic.twitter.com/JWEC2jEkjp — YabaLeftOnline (@yabaleftonline) May 30, 2026

You wanted to use gidigbo football to win UCL



Shameless — kenna (@kennagq) May 30, 2026

Imagine Bukayo Saka lifting the Champions league trophy. I would have been depressed — P I N T O (@basit_elhombre) May 30, 2026

The bigger picture

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The reaction online may be ruthless, but it should not completely overshadow what has still been a landmark season for Arsenal.

Arteta’s side finally ended the club’s 22-year wait for a league title and established themselves as the best team in England across a gruelling campaign. For much of the season, Arsenal were praised for their consistency, attacking football and mental resilience.

Yet football’s biggest moments are often remembered for the final result. Instead of celebrating a historic double, Arsenal now head into the summer reflecting on what might have been.

The Champions League trophy remains elusive, and the pain of falling at the final hurdle will likely fuel the squad heading into next season.