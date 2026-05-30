PSG vs Arsenal: Overrated Saka blasted for shameful Champions League final display

Saka delivered a Hall of Shame performance as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

Saka delivered a Hall of Shame performance as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Football fans have expressed their disappointment in Bukayo Saka after the England international produced a non-existent display in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG on Saturday.

Saka's Hall of Shame performance against PSG

Saka was in action as the Gunners took on PSG in the Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

🚨🚨| BUKAYO SAKA COMPLETES JUST FOUR ACCURATE PASSES IN THE ENTIRE MATCH. 😳🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/viQZUYXwft — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) May 30, 2026

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The England star was named in the starting lineup and played 82 minutes of the encounter before he was taken off for Noni Madueke.

However, despite Saka’s status as Arsenal’s star player, the 24-year-old was a non-show in the game, as he failed to help his side cause.

Saka completed just four passes in his 82 minutes on the pitch, while he also had zero shots and zero take-ons. He also failed to make an accurate cross or a key pass before he was taken off.

Fans blast Saka's performance against PST

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Following the game, the England international’s performance drew the ire of football fans, who questioned Saka’s performance on the big stage.

“One of the most overrated bums in the game. 6 goals last season, Casemiro had more,” a fan said.

One of the most overrated bums in the game. 6 goals last season, Casemiro had more. — Ahmed Mazen (@AhmedLFC91) May 30, 2026

“Ghosted when his country needed him. Now ghosted when his club needed him. A true Ghost,” another fan said.

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Ghosted when his country needed him.



Now ghosted when his club needed him.



A true Ghost. — jidenna (@Ichakaaaa) May 30, 2026

“Basically played as a defender in his clubs biggest game, a fan said.

Basically played as a defender in his clubs biggest game — 🇬🇬 (@Noahvalerrio) May 30, 2026

The Arsenal star continued to attract criticism from fans, with one even saying he was the best defender on the pitch.

“To be fair he was the best defender on the pitch,” a fan said.

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To be fair he was the best defender on the pitch — Brian Nicholas (@BrianNi26672301) May 30, 2026

“One of the most over hyped players,' another fan quipped.

One of the most over hyped players. — Omar (@Dantani) May 30, 2026