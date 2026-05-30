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PSG vs Arsenal: Overrated Saka blasted for shameful Champions League final display

Joba Ogunwale
Joba Ogunwale 21:17 - 30 May 2026
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Bukayo Saka's hall of shame performance
Saka delivered a Hall of Shame performance as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.
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Saka delivered a Hall of Shame performance as Arsenal lost to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final.

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Football fans have expressed their disappointment in Bukayo Saka after the England international produced a non-existent display in Arsenal’s Champions League final defeat to PSG on Saturday. 

Saka's Hall of Shame performance against PSG

Saka was in action as the Gunners took on PSG in the Champions League final at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

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The England star was named in the starting lineup and played 82 minutes of the encounter before he was taken off for Noni Madueke. 

However, despite Saka’s status as Arsenal’s star player, the 24-year-old was a non-show in the game, as he failed to help his side cause. 

Saka completed just four passes in his 82 minutes on the pitch, while he also had zero shots and zero take-ons. He also failed to make an accurate cross or a key pass before he was taken off. 

Fans blast Saka's performance against PST

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Following the game, the England international’s performance drew the ire of football fans, who questioned Saka’s performance on the big stage. 

“One of the most overrated bums in the game. 6 goals last season, Casemiro had more,” a fan said. 

“Ghosted when his country needed him. Now ghosted when his club needed him. A true Ghost,” another fan said. 

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“Basically played as a defender in his clubs biggest game, a fan said. 

The Arsenal star continued to attract criticism from fans, with one even saying he was the best defender on the pitch. 

“To be fair he was the best defender on the pitch,” a fan said. 

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“One of the most over hyped players,' another fan quipped. 

Despite the criticism, though, Saka has no time to dwell on his performance as he will join the rest of his England teammates for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. 

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Bukayo Saka Arsenal Paris Saint Germain Champions League
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