Nigeria vs Jamaica: Super Eagles set new record following win over Reggae Boyz in Unity Cup

The Super Eagles of Nigeria defended the Unity Cup trophy following a resounding victory over Jamaica in the final.

Eric Chelle’s team made it to the final after defeating Zimbabwe 2-0 on Tuesday in the semi-final of the four-team tournament.

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With another final clash with Jamaica after defeating them to lift the last edition of the Unity Cup, the Super Eagles were looking to make it two out of two.

They cruised to lifting the trophy for the second time in a row following a 3-0 victory over the Reggae Boyz on Saturday.

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Nigeria vs Jamaica: As it happened

Super Eagles head coach Chelle made just one change from the team that defeated Zimbabwe for the final against Jamaica.

Nigeria had a quick start to the game, and just two minutes after the kick-off, Alhassan Yusuf gave the Super Eagles the lead after Jamaica failed to clear a long throw into the box, which the midfielder pounced on and poked home.

Chelle’s team dominated the game and created more chances in the first-half but were unable to convert them.

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Alhassan scores opening goal of Nigeria || imago

However, in the second half, Terem Moffi doubled Nigeria’s lead after Femi Azeez beat his marker easily and put in a cross for the striker to head home.

With more confidence on the ball for the Nigerian players, Alhassan scored the third goal in injury time from a swift counterattack after Otele linked up perfectly for him to fire home.

We lead 1-0 courtesy of Alhassan Yusuf’s finish #TheUnityCup2026 pic.twitter.com/r4QK1EP3QS — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) May 30, 2026

Nigeria controlled the remainder of the injury time, leaving the Jamaicans with no chance of a comeback.

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The referee blew the final whistle, and the Super Eagles players stormed onto the pitch to celebrate defending the trophy.