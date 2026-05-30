'Who wouldn't want a player like Osimhen?' — Rivals bow to Super Eagles icon

Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen's quality frightens his rivals in Turkey

Fenerbahçe executive Mahmut Uslu has conceded that any top football club in the world would be desperate to sign Victor Osimhen, though he completely ruled out the possibility of the Super Eagles icon crossing the Istanbul divide.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Uslu’s comments come as Fenerbahçe presidential candidate Aziz Yıldırım shapes his board of directors ahead of next month's highly anticipated club elections.

Fenerbahce contemplate stopping an unstoppable force

Osimhen has just concluded another sensational campaign with Galatasaray, playing a pivotal role in securing yet another Süper Lig title for the Lions.

The former African Footballer of the Year made a historic return to the club last summer when Galatasaray permanently activated his staggering €75 million release clause, making him the most expensive player ever signed in the history of Turkish football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking to HT Spor, Uslu labelled the 27-year-old Nigerian international as one of the most destructive and influential forces in the division, emphasising that Fenerbahçe’s entire summer recruitment strategy must revolve around halting him.

"We will build a squad that can stop a team with Osimhen," Uslu openly admitted. "If we make Kadıköy unbeatable, we will be champions."

Fenerbahce hopeful envious of Osimhen signing

When asked directly which player from their bitter cross-town rivals he would most like to bring to the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Uslu did not hesitate to name the Super Eagles talisman, even while acknowledging the logistical impossibility of such a deal.

"Who wouldn't want a player like Osimhen? But he won't come to us. His destinations are clear," Uslu remarked, bowing to the forward's elite status.

Advertisement

Advertisement