Advertisement

‘His destinations are clear’ - Fenerbahce board hopeful admits admiration for Osimhen

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:27 - 30 May 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
Fenerbahce board hopeful admits admiration for Osimhen
Mahmut Uslu, a prospective board member for Fenerbahçe's presidential candidate, has openly acknowledged the quality of Galatasaray's star striker, Victor Osimhen.
Advertisement

Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray's recent Süper Lig championship victory, solidifying his status as one of Europe's top forwards. 

Advertisement

The Nigerian international, a former African Footballer of the Year, made a historic return to the Lions last summer. 

Galatasaray triggered his €75 million release clause, making him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

Advertisement

Fenerbahce speaks highly of Osimhen

In an interview with HT Spor, Uslu highlighted Osimhen's significant impact on the Turkish league. 

He emphasised that Fenerbahce's primary goal must be to assemble a squad strong enough to challenge a team featuring such a high-calibre player.

"We will build a squad that can stop a team with Osimhen," Uslu stated. "If we make Kadıköy unbeatable, we will be champions."

Victor Osimhen stamped his Galatasaray legacy deeper vs Fenerbahce.
Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray
Advertisement

When questioned about which Galatasaray player he would ideally sign for Fenerbahce, Uslu did not hesitate to name the prolific striker, though he quickly dismissed any chance of a transfer between the fierce Istanbul rivals.

"Who wouldn't want a player like Osimhen?" Uslu remarked. "But he won't come to us. His destinations are clear."

Despite being under contract with Galatasaray until 2029, the 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation, with major European clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal reportedly interested.

Since rejoining the Turkish champions, Osimhen has amassed an impressive record of 59 goals and 16 assists in 74 appearances across all competitions.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Latest Videos
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Football
11.10.2023
Uganda, EA should work together with South Africa to have a successful 2017 AFCON- Thomas Kwenaite
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Football
30.05.2026
Brest for sale: Ligue 1 side reportedly open to offers amidst modest valuation
Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Football
30.05.2026
“Why Sack Someone’s Dad?” — Fans stunned as social media explodes over shock Arne Slot Liverpool sack
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
Premier League
30.05.2026
Bombshell! Salah victorious as Liverpool set to sack Slot after disappointing Premier League campaign
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Football
30.05.2026
'How did we get here?' - Ex-Real Madrid star laments Mourinho, Arbeloa appointments
Femi Azeez scores a brace against Zimbabwe || imago
Super Eagles
30.05.2026
Super Eagles' new boy hoping to emulate Kanu, Okocha, Mikel after Unity Cup success
PSG vs Arsenal: What Nigeria legend Mikel Obi said ahead of UEFA Champions League final
Football
30.05.2026
‘Come on PSG’: Nigeria icon Mikel Obi dumps Arsenal to back French giants in UEFA Champions League final