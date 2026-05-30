‘His destinations are clear’ - Fenerbahce board hopeful admits admiration for Osimhen

Mahmut Uslu, a prospective board member for Fenerbahçe's presidential candidate, has openly acknowledged the quality of Galatasaray's star striker, Victor Osimhen.

Osimhen was instrumental in Galatasaray's recent Süper Lig championship victory, solidifying his status as one of Europe's top forwards.

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The Nigerian international, a former African Footballer of the Year, made a historic return to the Lions last summer.

Galatasaray triggered his €75 million release clause, making him the most expensive signing in Turkish football history.

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Fenerbahce speaks highly of Osimhen

In an interview with HT Spor, Uslu highlighted Osimhen's significant impact on the Turkish league.

He emphasised that Fenerbahce's primary goal must be to assemble a squad strong enough to challenge a team featuring such a high-calibre player.

"We will build a squad that can stop a team with Osimhen," Uslu stated. "If we make Kadıköy unbeatable, we will be champions."

Victor Osimhen has scored 20 goals across competitions in back-to-back seasons for Galatasaray

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When questioned about which Galatasaray player he would ideally sign for Fenerbahce, Uslu did not hesitate to name the prolific striker, though he quickly dismissed any chance of a transfer between the fierce Istanbul rivals.

"Who wouldn't want a player like Osimhen?" Uslu remarked. "But he won't come to us. His destinations are clear."

Despite being under contract with Galatasaray until 2029, the 27-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation, with major European clubs like Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, and Arsenal reportedly interested.