Osimhen close associate release details of Icardi's contract situation

Mauro Icardi's continuation at Galatasaray is in doubt after a recent update from a Nigerian broadcast journalist.

Buchi Laba, a broadcaster and close associate of Victor Osimhen, has reported that Mauro Icardi has rejected Galatasaray's latest contract renewal offer, citing a significant proposed pay cut and an unsatisfactory, short contract length.

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According to Turkish outlet Yeniçağ Newspaper, it was initially thought that the Argentine striker had no qualms with the club's proposed financial package after Galatasaray President Dursun Özbek publicly confirmed that the boardroom had formally tabled an extension to retain the veteran forward.

However, the report stated that because Laba is recognised by the Cim-Bom fanbase for his connection to Osimhen and his accurate insider reporting, particularly during the transfer saga that saw Galatasaray permanently acquire the Nigerian, supporters are treating his update regarding Icardi's stalled negotiations with the utmost seriousness.

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Icardi no longer as important

Prior to Osimhen's arrival, Icardi was the undisputed star of Galatasaray, spearheading the club to the 2022/23 Süper Lig title.

However, a frustrating string of injury problems for the Argentine, combined with Osimhen's vastly superior performance levels and Icardi’s rumoured disciplinary issues, has seen the Nigerian unseat him as the ace of the squad.

Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi celebrate against Fenerbahce.

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Despite this shift in prominence and the mounting uncertainty surrounding Icardi's long-term future in Turkey, the two marquee center-forwards have maintained a cordial, supportive public relationship, with Osimhen famously lifting Icardi’s shirt towards the Istanbul skyline in solidarity after the former Inter striker’s injury.