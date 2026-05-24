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I want what you pay Osimhen — Man City star tells Galatasaray

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 11:13 - 24 May 2026
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Galatasaray have taken a step back after receiving the demands of their summer transfer target.
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Galatasaray have reportedly backed out of the race to sign Manchester City star Bernardo Silva after being completely discouraged by the Portuguese midfielder's staggering financial demands. 

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The 31-year-old is set to enter the free agency market this summer, as he will leave the Etihad Stadium once his current contract expires at the end of the season. 

The Turkish giants were hoping to acquire the versatile playmaker to bolster their squad, aiming to successfully replicate the free-agent capture of his former teammate İlkay Gündoğan. 

However, according to Superhaber, early negotiations quickly collapsed when the Portuguese international demanded a total package of €55 million, including hefty signing bonuses, to commit to a three-year contract. 

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This exorbitant demand amounts to an annual salary of over €18 million, a major economic burden that the Istanbul-based club's hierarchy ultimately deemed entirely unfeasible to sanction.

A salary similar to Osimhen’s

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Silva's requested salary demands mirrors the massive financial commitment Galatasaray currently allocates to their marquee Nigerian striker, Victor Osimhen. 

Osimhen commands a staggering €21 million annually in Turkey under an intricate arrangement; the club itself directly pays €15 million of that amount, while the remaining €6 million is generated through lucrative image rights. 

Unwilling to further stretch their wage bill to accommodate another significant salary alongside Osimhen and Gündoğan, the recently crowned Süper Lig champions are said to have backed off from the pursuit. 

Consequently, the departing Manchester City icon, who etched his name into English football history by winning six Premier League titles, is now expected to secure his dream move to LALIGA. Reports suggest that Silva currently has a 2+1 year contract actively in the works with Diego Simeone's Atlético Madrid.

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