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Bernardo Silva says goodbye to Manchester City after 9 years

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 13:50 - 16 April 2026
Portuguese midfielder Bernardo Silva has officially confirmed his departure from Manchester City at the end of the season.
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Manchester City have officially announced that Bernardo Silva will depart the Etihad on a free transfer at the end of the season.

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The Portuguese midfielder's nine-year spell with the club will come to an end following the Premier League fixture against Aston Villa on Sunday, 24 May.

Bernardo Silva to leave Manchester City after 9 years

Both the club and the player released statements on Thursday afternoon confirming the long-anticipated exit.

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Silva joined City from Monaco in 2017 and went on to make over 450 appearances, winning 19 major trophies, including six Premier League titles, one Champions League, and the historic Treble in 2023.

He signed off with warmth, saying: “I arrived as a Man City player, I leave as one more of you, a Man City supporter for life. Love you all, Bernardo.” The 31-year-old chose to see out his contract rather than seek a move, cementing his status among the club's greatest-ever servants.

Pep Guardiola departed from his usual coaching approach this season by handing Silva the captain's armband, viewing the Portugal international as the ideal figure to restore standards within the squad.

That mission proved successful, with Silva hoisting silverware as skipper last month after City defeated Arsenal 2-0 in the Carabao Cup final.

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The midfielder could yet add further honours before his departure.

Southampton await in the FA Cup semi-final on 25 April, while City control their own destiny in the title race heading into this Sunday's crucial Etihad clash with the Gunners.

Victory in either competition would see Silva leave as the most successful player in the club's history.

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