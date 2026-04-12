Man City's Bernardo Silva surpasses Fernandes, Ronaldo to set Premier League record

Manchester City captain Bernardo Silva has written himself into Premier League folklore

Bernardo Silva has etched his name into Premier League history after reaching a remarkable milestone for Manchester City.

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The Portuguese midfielder continues to redefine consistency at the highest level of Premier League football.

Silva breaks Portuguese appearance record

Silva made his 297th Premier League appearance during Manchester City’s 3-0 win over Chelsea, setting a new record for the most appearances by a Portuguese player in the competition.

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In doing so, he surpassed the long-standing benchmark previously held by Luis Boa Morte, while also moving ahead of global superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes.

The achievement further proves Silva’s durability and importance since arriving in England in 2017, with the midfielder rarely missing a beat across multiple seasons.

During his time in Manchester, Silva has helped the Cityzens to six Premier League titles, five EFL Cups, two FA Cups, and the 2023 UEFA Champions League title.

Consistency and trophies define his legacy

Beyond the numbers, Silva’s record is a reflection of sustained excellence under Pep Guardiola. Known for his tactical intelligence, relentless work rate, and technical quality, he has become one of the defining figures of City’s dominance in recent years.

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His trophy haul further underlines his impact, with 19 major honours to his name, including six Premier League titles and a UEFA Champions League triumph.