NBA Playoffs: Lakers take Game 1 against Rockets, Nuggets, Cavs win big

The NBA Playoffs kicked off on Saturday with home teams dominating the opening games.

The 2026 NBA Playoffs kicked off Saturday with four first-round Game 1 matchups, and every home team secured a victory, highlighting the value of homecourt advantage early in the postseason.

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In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 126-113. Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points to lead Cleveland’s balanced attack.

The Cavs now hold a 1-0 series lead. The New York Knicks followed with a 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 53 points, helping New York fend off a late rally and take a 1-0 advantage.

Out West, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105 behind Nikola Jokić’s triple-double and Jamal Murray’s 30 points. Denver grabbed a 1-0 series edge.

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In the biggest game of the night, the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Houston Rockets 107-98. Luke Kennard exploded for a playoff career-high 27 points, while LeBron James contributed 19 points and 13 assists in a gritty team effort.

The win came without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, and notably against a Rockets squad missing star forward Kevin Durant, who was ruled out for Game 1 with a right knee contusion suffered in practice.

Full Results – Saturday, April 18, 2026