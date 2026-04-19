NBA Playoffs: Lakers take Game 1 against Rockets, Nuggets, Cavs win big
The 2026 NBA Playoffs kicked off Saturday with four first-round Game 1 matchups, and every home team secured a victory, highlighting the value of homecourt advantage early in the postseason.
In the Eastern Conference, the Cleveland Cavaliers rolled past the Toronto Raptors 126-113. Donovan Mitchell poured in 32 points to lead Cleveland’s balanced attack.
With a Cavaliers win! #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/CLvJanFCiz— Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 18, 2026
The Cavs now hold a 1-0 series lead. The New York Knicks followed with a 113-102 win over the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns combined for 53 points, helping New York fend off a late rally and take a 1-0 advantage.
Out West, the Denver Nuggets defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 116-105 behind Nikola Jokić’s triple-double and Jamal Murray’s 30 points. Denver grabbed a 1-0 series edge.
In the biggest game of the night, the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Houston Rockets 107-98. Luke Kennard exploded for a playoff career-high 27 points, while LeBron James contributed 19 points and 13 assists in a gritty team effort.
Game Won. pic.twitter.com/x4xNVLTAgd— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) April 19, 2026
The win came without Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves, and notably against a Rockets squad missing star forward Kevin Durant, who was ruled out for Game 1 with a right knee contusion suffered in practice.
Full Results – Saturday, April 18, 2026
Cleveland Cavaliers 126, Toronto Raptors 113 (CLE leads 1-0)
New York Knicks 113, Atlanta Hawks 102 (NYK leads 1-0)
Denver Nuggets 116, Minnesota Timberwolves 105 (DEN leads 1-0)
Los Angeles Lakers 107, Houston Rockets 98 (LAL leads 1-0)