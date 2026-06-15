Egypt coach sets ambitious World Cup target for Egypt

Hossam Hassan wants Egypt to progress beyond the World Cup group stage.

Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan has challenged his players to achieve what no Pharaohs team has accomplished before by reaching the knockout stages of the FIFA World Cup.

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Egypt's national team manager Hossam Hassan || Image credit: Imago

While qualification for the 2026 tournament was an important achievement, Hassan insists that merely participating is no longer enough for one of Africa's most successful football nations.

The former Egyptian striker believes the current generation has the talent and mentality required to establish the country among the world's leading football powers.

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More than just qualification

Hassan, who represented Egypt at the 1990 FIFA World Cup, said the ambition within the camp extends far beyond simply appearing on football's biggest stage.

"Reaching the World Cup as a player and coach is a great thing," Hassan said.

However, the 59-year-old made it clear that Egypt's objective is to make history by advancing beyond the group phase for the first time.

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"Egypt should take its rightful place in football," he added.

Reflecting on his experience as a player, Hassan recalled Egypt's encouraging performances in Italy 1990, where the team came close to progressing but ultimately fell short.

He added, "Back in 1990, I think we did something good, although we did not follow it through. We played well, came close to going through, but it was not meant to be. So I hope, God willing, we can finally go through."

The Pharaohs remain Africa's most decorated national team with seven Africa Cup of Nations titles, yet success at the World Cup has remained elusive.

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For Hassan, the desire to break that barrier goes beyond footballing achievement and reflects the passion of millions of Egyptians.

"The idea of football in Egypt is not to be taken lightly. It's not just a game, it's life. Whenever Egyptians see the Egyptian flag, they rally around it every time, especially when it comes to football," he explained.

The coach stressed that meeting the expectations of supporters remains one of his biggest motivations.

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"What matters to me is living up to the expectations of Egyptian people and fans."

A major part of Egypt's hopes will rest on captain Mohamed Salah, widely regarded as one of the greatest players in the nation's history.

Hassan praised the Liverpool star's achievements and believes his experience could be crucial in helping the team achieve its objectives.