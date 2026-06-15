‘It just slipped out so casually’ - Klopp apologises to Germany head coach after Curacao thrashing

Jurgen Klopp has publicly apologised to Germany manager Julian Nagelsmann, admitting he "could have punched himself in the face" over a poorly chosen word during his punditry work for the World Cup.

The former Liverpool manager faced criticism after appearing to question Nagelsmann's job security while discussing team selection ahead of Germany's opening match against Curacao.

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Klopp had remarked, "Luckily, Julian Nagelsmann is still picking the team," with the German word for "still" ("noch") causing a stir.

However, Nagelsmann's team shut down his criticism by handing Curacao a heavy defeat in their World Cup opener.

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Klopp’s apology to Nagelsmann

Speaking directly to Nagelsmann on live television after Germany's dominant 7-1 victory, Klopp was quick to clear the air.

"I've already found the most hated word of the year: 'Still'," Klopp explained. "I could have punched myself in the face for that, but it was already too late and I was on TV. It just slipped out so casually and has absolutely no relevance."

Former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

Muller then joked that Klopp had forgotten it was only June, implying that by September, Klopp might be the one in charge of the national team.

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The situation was not helped by fellow pundit Thomas Muller, who, during the initial broadcast on MagentaTV, had joined Klopp in suggesting Jamal Musiala should be dropped.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann || imago

Klopp, who turns 59 this week, blamed his age for the slip-up. "What I've realised is: I'll be 59 the day after tomorrow and I'm still an idiot," he told Nagelsmann.

"We are completely on your side, whatever you do. Nothing was intended to come of it to disrupt the process here."

Nagelsmann appeared to accept the apology in good spirits, laughing and high-fiving both Klopp and Muller after the on-air exchange, diffusing what could have become an awkward distraction for the German squad.

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