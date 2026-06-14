FIFA World Cup 2026: Germany send Curacao back to reality in eight-goal statement win

Germany opened their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a ruthless 7-1 win over debutants Curacao, after briefly being shaken by the smallest nation ever to reach the finals.

Germany made a thunderous start to their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign, overpowering Curacao 7-1 in Houston to announce themselves as serious contenders once again.

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Julian Nagelsmann’s side were made to think early on, but once they found their rhythm, the four-time champions turned the contest into a one-sided showcase of attacking quality.

The evening began as a classic David-versus-Goliath story, with Curacao arriving at their first-ever World Cup finals without pressure and full of belief.

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That freedom showed in flashes, and for a brief moment, the debutants even stunned Germany by scoring their first World Cup goal through Livano Comenencia.

It was a memorable strike for the Caribbean side, but it only served to sharpen Germany’s focus.

Fast start, quick response

Germany wasted little time in setting the tone. Felix Nmecha opened the scoring early with a clever finish after combining neatly with Florian Wirtz, giving Nagelsmann’s side the ideal start.

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But Curaçao refused to shrink from the occasion and found a historic equaliser through Comenencia, who punished Germany on the break and gave their supporters a moment they will never forget.

That spark did not last long. Germany restored control before the break when Nico Schlotterbeck powered home a header, and Kai Havertz added a penalty in first-half stoppage time to give the European giants a comfortable cushion. From there, the match tilted decisively in Germany’s favour.

Second-half surge

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If the first half was about control, the second was about total domination. Jamal Musiala, looking sharp after injury doubts, made the most of his return with a classy finish just after the restart to kill any remaining hope of a Curaçao comeback.

Nathaniel Brown then capped a superb performance with a stunning side-volley, showing the kind of confidence and depth Germany now have across the pitch.

The bench added even more damage. Deniz Undav came on and immediately made an impact, turning in Germany’s sixth after a sharp move involving Joshua Kimmich.

Havertz then completed his brace late on to put the seal on a scoreline that reflected Germany’s superiority, even if Curaçao had briefly threatened to make the night uncomfortable.

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Statement of intent

This was more than just three points for Germany. After losing their first match at the last two World Cups and suffering early exits in 2018 and 2022, Nagelsmann’s side badly needed a statement start.

Instead of another false beginning, they delivered the kind of emphatic victory that can shape a tournament and build real momentum.

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For Curacao, the defeat will sting, but the bigger story is still historic. They became the smallest nation ever to qualify for a men’s World Cup and scored their first goal at the finals, a milestone that means far more than the final scoreline.

Against one of the most powerful teams in world football, they showed courage, speed in transition and enough quality to suggest they belong on the stage.

Germany now sit top of Group E on goal difference after a ruthless opening night.