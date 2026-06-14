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‘Curaçao won the World Cup’ - Emotional tributes pour in for Caribbean underdogs after first goal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 18:50 - 14 June 2026
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Curaçao's success has captured global attention as one of the tournament's biggest underdog stories.
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Curaçao may not have lifted football's biggest trophy, but for many fans around the world, the tiny Caribbean nation has already achieved something just as special after scoring its debut goal.

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The defining moment was not a victory or a trophy but Curaçao's first-ever goal on football's grandest stage.

The smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA Men’s World Cup scores against the four-time world champions as 22-year-old Livano Comenencia, one of the youngest players in the squad, writes history for Curaçao.

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He levelled the scoreline for Curaçao against Germany in the 20th minute.

'Curaçao just won the World Cup'

The milestone sparked celebrations among fans, many of whom described the moment as one of the tournament's most heartwarming stories.

Nigerian sports administrator and journalist Godwin Enakhena perfectly captured the mood sweeping across football circles after Curaçao's historic World Cup breakthrough.

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“Curaçao just won the World Cup,” Enakhena wrote, prompting an outpouring of emotional reactions from supporters who viewed the statement as a celebration of the nation's remarkable achievement rather than a literal claim.

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Tiny Nation, giant impact

With a population of approximately 150,000 people, Curaçao entered the tournament as one of the smallest nations ever to compete on the global stage.

While traditional football powers arrived carrying expectations of silverware, Curaçao arrived carrying the hopes of an island determined to prove it belonged among the world's best.

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Their performances have drawn admiration from neutrals worldwide and demonstrated that passion, organisation and self-belief can help bridge the gap between football's giants and emerging nations.

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