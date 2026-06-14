‘Curaçao won the World Cup’ - Emotional tributes pour in for Caribbean underdogs after first goal

Curaçao's success has captured global attention as one of the tournament's biggest underdog stories.

Curaçao may not have lifted football's biggest trophy, but for many fans around the world, the tiny Caribbean nation has already achieved something just as special after scoring its debut goal.

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The defining moment was not a victory or a trophy but Curaçao's first-ever goal on football's grandest stage.

The smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA Men’s World Cup scores against the four-time world champions as 22-year-old Livano Comenencia, one of the youngest players in the squad, writes history for Curaçao.

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He levelled the scoreline for Curaçao against Germany in the 20th minute.

Debutants Curaçao have scored their first-ever goal in their first-ever game at a @FIFAWorldCup, against four-time winners Germany! 👏🇨🇼 pic.twitter.com/ynTp18nci4 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 14, 2026

'Curaçao just won the World Cup'

The milestone sparked celebrations among fans, many of whom described the moment as one of the tournament's most heartwarming stories.

Nigerian sports administrator and journalist Godwin Enakhena perfectly captured the mood sweeping across football circles after Curaçao's historic World Cup breakthrough.

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“Curaçao just won the World Cup,” Enakhena wrote, prompting an outpouring of emotional reactions from supporters who viewed the statement as a celebration of the nation's remarkable achievement rather than a literal claim.

Curaçao just won the word cup — Godwin Enakhena (@genakhena) June 14, 2026

They just won the world cup.. — Optimus-9aul (@Optimus_9aul) June 14, 2026

CURACAO SCORE THEIR FIRST EVER WORLD CUP GOAL AND IT'S AN ABSOLUTE BEAUTY!



THE SMALLEST NATION TO EVER QUALIFY HAVE SCORED AGAINST THE FOUR TIME WORLD CHAMPIONS 🇨🇼🔥 pic.twitter.com/10dx5rr3U3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 14, 2026

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A truly historic moment for Curacao. — Ajmal Karumannil (@AjmalKarumannil) June 14, 2026

🇨🇼 CURAÇAO SCORES THEIR FIRST EVER GOAL IN A WORLD CUP!!!!



GERMANY ARE STUNNED!!! 🇩🇪



WE ARE ALL STUNNED!!! 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/GwZQalP2lw — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Footballtweet) June 14, 2026

What it means for us… pic.twitter.com/PaZL4LTBgt — Curaçao National Football Team (@TheBlueWaveFFK) June 14, 2026

𝘾𝙐𝙍𝘼Ç𝘼𝙊 𝙈𝘼𝙆𝙀 𝙃𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊𝙍𝙔 🇨🇼💙😎😍



The smallest nation ever to qualify for the FIFA Men’s World Cup scores against the four-time world champions.🤩🫶



22-year-old Livano Comenencia, one of the youngest players in the squad, writes history for Curaçao. ✨💫 pic.twitter.com/DWljat7pW7 — Sportskeeda Football (@skworldfootball) June 14, 2026

In a 48-team World Cup, these underdog stories shine brighter. They're massive longshots in Group E (facing Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast), but just being there, competing, and grabbing a historic goal like this is a massive win for the island and for football's diversity. It… — Dat Ugep boy jesam © (@Jesamobono) June 14, 2026

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Wow what a moment for Curaçao! Underdogs making history against Germany. 🍿 — AltBets (@AltBetPicks) June 14, 2026

Tiny Nation, giant impact

With a population of approximately 150,000 people, Curaçao entered the tournament as one of the smallest nations ever to compete on the global stage.

While traditional football powers arrived carrying expectations of silverware, Curaçao arrived carrying the hopes of an island determined to prove it belonged among the world's best.

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