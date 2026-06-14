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FIFA to pay Somali referee Omar Artan full World Cup fee despite US entry denial

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 16:11 - 14 June 2026
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FIFA will pay Somali referee Omar Artan his full 2026 World Cup fee despite being denied entry into the United States.
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FIFA has moved to support Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan after he was denied entry into the United States ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, confirming that he will still receive his full tournament fee despite being unable to officiate.

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Somali referee Omar Abdulkadir Artan was dropped by FIFA after being denied entry into the U.S | Image: Imago

The decision comes after the highly respected referee was turned away at Miami International Airport, ending what would have been a historic appearance as the first Somali official to work at a FIFA World Cup.

Dream World Cup opportunity ends at Airport

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Artan arrived in the United States earlier this week, expecting to join FIFA's team of match officials for the tournament.

However, the 34-year-old was reportedly detained and questioned for several hours before immigration authorities refused him entry and returned him to Turkey.

According to reports, officials cited concerns regarding alleged associations with individuals suspected of links to extremist organisations.

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Artan has strongly rejected those claims, insisting he had complied with all travel requirements.

"I had the right papers and everything. I had the right visa. I'm simply a referee trying to live his dream, the biggest dream of my life, to come to the World Cup," Artan said.

FIFA ensures full compensation

Despite his absence from the tournament, FIFA has reportedly decided that Artan will receive the same financial compensation as other referees selected for the competition.

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The move is being viewed as a gesture of support for an official who lost the opportunity to participate through circumstances beyond his control.

Referees typically receive their World Cup payments after the tournament concludes, and Artan is expected to receive his full entitlement despite not taking charge of any matches.

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