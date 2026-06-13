Ex-president Sepp Blatter explains how FIFA failed Omar Artan

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

Sepp Blatter served as the eighth President of FIFA from 1998 to 2015 / AFP

Sepp Blatter shared his opinion on the controversial decision to deny Omar Artan entry into the USA.

Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter has launched a scathing attack on the football governing body following the controversial decision by the United States to deny Somalian referee Omar Artan entry for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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What Blatter said

Condemning the exclusion in a statement released on social media, Blatter explicitly stated that "a FIFA World Cup host country must guarantee two fundamental principles: the safety of the country — and the unrestricted entry of all qualified teams, officials and referees."

He further stressed that the unprecedented blockage of Artan violates these core obligations and warned that "FIFA must never compromise the universality of football."

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Artan, a 34-year-old official who was poised to become the first Somali to referee at the tournament, was denied entry by U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Miami International Airport due to "vetting concerns,” later suggested to be associated with “bad people.”

A FIFA World Cup host country must guarantee two fundamental principles: the safety of the country — and the unrestricted entry of all qualified teams, officials and referees. The case of referee Omar Artan from Somalia is against one of these obligations. FIFA must never… — Joseph S Blatter (@SeppBlatter) June 13, 2026

Despite Artan holding a valid tournament visa and a diplomatic passport, FIFA controversially distanced itself from the incident, releasing a statement insisting it cannot influence a host country's immigration processes or visa adjudications.

Blatter’s rebuke carries profound weight, as his assertions are rooted in his extensive, long-term experience operating at the summit of the sport.

The 90-year-old Swiss executive served as FIFA president for an expansive 17-year tenure spanning from 1998 to 2015, successfully overseeing five consecutive iterations of the men's FIFA World Cup (1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014).

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Former FIFA president Sepp Blatter awarded the 2010 World Cup to South Africa. || Photo Credit: IMAGO / Ulmer/Teamfoto

Drawing on this vast experience, Blatter argues that ensuring unhindered access for all participants is a mandatory pillar that should transcend domestic politics.

For Artan, who was recently crowned the 2025 CAF Men's Referee of the Year, the decision was completely devastating; after enduring a gruelling 11-hour immigration interrogation and further detention, he was placed on a return flight to Istanbul, Turkey.