Time and where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in a WAFCON quarterfinal clash.

Time and where to watch the Super Falcons of Nigeria take on the Copper Queens of Zambia in a WAFCON quarterfinal clash.

WAFCON 2026: Why Nigeria vs Zambia has become a Cup Final for Super Falcons

Nigeria's Super Falcons have just one chance to save their WAFCON and World Cup dreams

Nigeria's hopes of defending their Women's Africa Cup of Nations crown have been thrown into serious jeopardy after a stunning 3-2 defeat to tournament debutants Malawi left the Super Falcons with no margin for error.

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The 10-time African champions now head into their second Group C fixture against Zambia knowing that anything less than victory could leave them on the brink of a humiliating early exit—and potentially cost them a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Malawi stun African giants in historic upset

Few expected Malawi to trouble Nigeria on their WAFCON debut, but the Scorchers produced one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

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The Chawinga sisters proved unstoppable, with Temwa Chawinga scoring twice and captain Tabitha Chawinga adding another to leave the Super Falcons chasing the game.

Temwa opened the scoring after racing onto Ireen Khumalo's long pass before rounding Chiamaka Nnadozie to score Malawi's first-ever WAFCON goal.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇳🇬 2-3 🇲🇼



Malawi get their first-ever win in a 5-goal thriller. #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/7iEAmzBG8I — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 28, 2026

Another direct ball exposed Nigeria's defence just six minutes later, allowing Tabitha to double Malawi's advantage.

Rasheedat Ajibade briefly gave Nigeria hope from the penalty spot after Rose Alufandika handled in the area, but Temwa restored the two-goal cushion in stoppage time with another clinical finish.

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Uchenna Kanu grabbed a late consolation, but it merely reduced the deficit as Malawi celebrated a famous victory.

Zambia present an even bigger challenge

If the defeat to Malawi was alarming, what comes next could be even more daunting. Zambia opened their campaign with an emphatic 6-0 demolition of Egypt, sending a clear warning to the rest of Group C.

The Copper Queens boast arguably the most dangerous attacking partnership in African women's football, with Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji in devastating form, supported by the likes of Eneless Phiri, Prisca Chilufya, and Grace Chanda.

🎥 HIGHLIGHTS: 🇿🇲 6-0 🇪🇬



A goal-fest from Zambia to secure their first three points. #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 pic.twitter.com/O9ertaA9mk — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 28, 2026

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After watching Malawi repeatedly exploit Nigeria's defensive frailties with direct balls over the top, Zambia's star forwards will be confident of causing even greater problems.

The Super Falcons must quickly solve the defensive issues exposed by the Chawinga sisters if they are to avoid another painful result.

Why victory is now non-negotiable

Nigeria's defeat has transformed the clash with Zambia into a virtual cup final in the second round of group stage games.

Three points would revive the Super Falcons' campaign and keep qualification firmly in their own hands heading into the final group game.

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The Super Falcons of Nigeria completed Mission X by defeating Morocco 3-2 to record their 10th WAFCON triumph.

Anything else, however, could leave the defending champions facing an almost impossible task.

With CAF expanding the tournament from 12 to 16 teams, only the top two teams in each group are guaranteed quarter-final places, while the format leaves very little room for recovery after successive poor results. The Super Falcons can no longer afford another slip-up.

World Cup qualification also hangs in the balance

The consequences extend far beyond WAFCON. The 2026 tournament also serves as the primary qualification route for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

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The four semi-finalists will qualify automatically for the global tournament, while two of the losing quarter-finalists will earn places in the intercontinental play-offs.

The Super Falcons were the 10th best team at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Image Credit: (Imago)

Failure to progress from the group stage would therefore end Nigeria's hopes of automatic qualification before the knockout rounds even begin, marking the first time that both male and female senior national teams would fail to qualify for the World Cup.

For a nation with Nigeria's pedigree, missing out on the Women's World Cup for the first time in its history would represent one of the darkest moments in the history of the Super Falcons.

What happens if Nigeria fail to beat Zambia?

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The permutations are already becoming uncomfortable for Nigeria. If the Super Falcons lose to Zambia and Malawi are widely expected to beat Egypt, Nigeria would be eliminated before their final group match.

Even a draw would leave the defending champions in a precarious position.

Nigeria would then have to rely on Malawi taking points off Zambia in the final round of fixtures while also needing to record a huge victory over Egypt, potentially by six goals or more, to have any realistic chance of advancing on goal difference.

For a team expected to challenge for the title, that is a scenario nobody in the Nigerian camp would have imagined before the tournament began.

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Pressure on the Super Falcons reaches boiling point

Nigeria have built a reputation as Africa's dominant force in women's football, lifting the WAFCON trophy a record 10 times.

But after one of the most shocking defeats in their history, the Super Falcons now face the biggest match of their tournament.

The #TotalEnergiesWAFCON2026 keeps on delivering. 🌟



Here are today's results. pic.twitter.com/o3FWxMeSax — CAF Women Football (@CAFwomen) July 28, 2026

Against a free-scoring Zambia side led by Banda and Kundananji, the defending champions must rediscover their resilience, tighten up defensively and deliver a performance worthy of their status.

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