‘Na only TikTok them sabi’ – Fans slam Super Falcons after catastrophic WAFCON loss to debutants Malawi

After losing their opening match of the 2026 WAFCON, Nigeria's Super Falcons have borne the brunt of anger from fans online

Nigeria's Super Falcons suffered one of the biggest upsets in Women's Africa Cup of Nations history after tournament debutants Malawi claimed a sensational 3-2 victory, leaving fans furious with the team's performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 10-time African champions were stunned by the inspired Chawinga sisters, with Temwa Chawinga scoring twice and captain Tabitha Chawinga also finding the net as Malawi celebrated a dream debut on the continental stage.

Chawinga sisters fire Malawi to famous victory

Despite making their first-ever WAFCON appearance, Malawi showed no signs of nerves as they punished Nigeria with a ruthless attacking display.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The breakthrough came in the 73rd minute when Ireen Khumalo's long pass split the Nigerian defence and found Temwa Chawinga, who rounded goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie before calmly scoring Malawi's first-ever WAFCON goal.

Just six minutes later, another direct ball caught the Super Falcons exposed at the back, allowing captain Tabitha Chawinga to double the Scorchers' advantage.

Nigeria reduced the deficit late on after Rose Alufandika was penalised for handball inside the area, with Rasheedat Ajibade converting from the penalty spot.

However, Temwa Chawinga struck again in stoppage time with another clinical finish following a similar attacking move to restore Malawi's two-goal cushion.

Uchenna Kanu grabbed a late consolation after latching onto a long ball, but it proved too little, too late as Malawi sealed a memorable victory.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans turn on Super Falcons after shock defeat

The defeat triggered a wave of criticism on social media, with many supporters expressing disbelief at Nigeria's display against a side ranked far below them.

One frustrated fan wrote on X: "If na to dance TikTok dem sabi," before adding, "Na only TikTok our Super Falcons sabi. [Malawi has the] FIFA rank 153."

If na to dance TikTok dem sabi



Super falcons are losing 2-0!!!!!#Wafcon pic.twitter.com/2qw0D940gi — ZIONUTD🔥 (@ZIONFOREX1) July 28, 2026

Na only TikTok our Super Falcons sabi



FIFA rank 153 pic.twitter.com/WaSxnbXNeR — ZIONUTD🔥 (@ZIONFOREX1) July 28, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

Another supporter criticised the team's performance, posting: "This Malawi go beat Super Falcons... nothing wey them sabi.. na to dey do Tiktok skits make influencers dey doke them... running around like headless chickens... smh!"

This Malawi go beat Super Falcons... nothing wey them sabi.. na to dey do Tiktok skits make influencers dey doke them... running around like headless chickens... smh! — Big Dawg (@avndon_) July 28, 2026

A third fan also lamented the result after losing a bet, writing: "I don lose money ontop 1.17 odds again, Super Falcons una well done, instead to concentrate on training you girls abi women were busy on TikTok."

I don lose money ontop 1.17 odds again, super falcons una well done , instead to concentrate on training you girls abi women were busy on tick tock — Baller' (@bet_tipx) July 28, 2026