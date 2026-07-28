WAFCON 2026: Why Nigeria's title defence won't be easy

Morocco and Zambia have been tipped as Nigeria's biggest threats at the tournament.

As Nigeria's Super Falcons begin their quest for a record-extending 11th Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) title, a Pulse Sports reporter, David Ben has highlighted key concerns that could shape the team's campaign in Morocco.

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Super Falcons players || Imago

While acknowledging Nigeria's status as the reigning African champions, the journalist warned that the road to another title will be far from straightforward.

'This tournament won't be a stroll in the park' - David Ben

Speaking ahead of the competition, the reporter stressed that Nigeria's rich history alone would not guarantee success.

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He said, "We can keep it real about the Super Falcons right now. Yes, they are the reigning queens of Africa and nobody takes that history away from them, but this 2026 tournament is not going to be a stroll in the park."

According to him, the team's biggest challenge lies in maintaining consistency under head coach Justine Madugu.

He added, "The absolute biggest hurdle they have is consistency under Coach Justine Madugu."

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Plumptre's absence a major concern

The reporter also expressed concerns over the absence of defender Ashleigh Plumptre, who has become a key figure in Nigeria's defensive setup.

He added that qualification for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup remains a major objective and carries significant pressure.

He added, "Also, Ashleigh Plumptre's absence worries me. Losing her structural stability at the back is a massive blow.

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10-time African champions Super Falcons

"I think in terms of securing WC qualification, the pressure is sky-high because we have to get to the semifinal, which we will anyway. But it's basically a 'do-or-die' match. We win it and we're going to the 2027 World Cup in Brazil. Lose it and everything crashes out at once. There's no room for tactical experimenting."

Morocco tipped as biggest title threat

When asked which team could pose the greatest danger to Nigeria's title defence, the reporter pointed to hosts Morocco, who lost to the Super Falcons in last year's final.

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He added, "My money is 100% on Morocco again. Remember, Super Falcons beat them to lift the trophy last year, so the Atlas Lionesses are out for blood."

He also noted the advantage Morocco will enjoy playing in front of their home supporters.

He said, "They have the entire home crowd in Rabat screaming for them. Jorge Vilda has them playing very disciplined, frustrating football that can easily choke out Nigeria's physical style."

Despite concerns about Morocco, the journalist warned that Nigeria must first navigate a difficult Group C campaign, particularly against Zambia.

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He continued, "We can't even look past our own competition in Group C. Zambia is right there with Barbra Banda and Racheal Kundananji.

"If the Super Falcons' defence switches off for even a second against those two, we will have issues."