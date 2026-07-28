WAFCON 2026: 'Only three points matter' – Rasheedat Ajibade fires warning before Malawi clash

The Nigeria captain insists victory and three points are the team's only objective.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has declared that Nigeria's main objective is to begin its 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign with victory when the reigning champions face Malawi on Tuesday night.

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10-time African champions Super Falcons

Speaking during the pre-match press conference in Rabat, the Atletico Madrid forward expressed confidence in the team's preparations and insisted the players are fully focused on defending Nigeria's continental crown.

The Super Falcons are aiming to win a record-extending 11th WAFCON title, and Ajibade believes the squad is mentally and physically ready for the challenge.

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'Everyone is fully focused' - Ajibade

Ajibade revealed that the mood within the Nigerian camp is positive ahead of the Group C opener.

"The team's spirit is high. Everyone is fully focused. We know why we're here and we are ready to take things one step at a time. So we're 100 per cent ready,” Ajibade said.

Nigeria will take on tournament debutants Malawi at Stade El Barid, with Zambia and Egypt also making up Group C.

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Despite Nigeria entering the tournament as overwhelming favourites, Ajibade stressed that the Super Falcons would not underestimate any team.

She praised Malawi for reaching their maiden WAFCON finals and acknowledged the progress being made in women's football across Africa.

"We're approaching every team with a sense of humility and respect, Seeing Malawi qualify for WAFCON for the first time shows the progress they are making and the intentional investment in women's football,” She said.

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While attractive football is always welcomed, the Nigeria captain insisted that results remain the priority in tournament football.

"A good performance for the Super Falcons is to win three points because that's what matters in this tournament.

"You can talk about how you play, the tactics and everything else, but if you do all that and don't win, I don't think it counts for anything,” she said.

The captain also appealed to Nigerian fans to continue backing the Super Falcons throughout the tournament, describing supporters as a key part of the team's success over the years.

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"We see their support, we see their love and how much they want us to win. Their support has always been instrumental to our success," Ajibade said.

She added, "We want them to replicate that energy and even double it because we need it to keep raising the standard and keep flying the flag of our nation high. We will do everything possible to make them proud."