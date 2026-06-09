‘We are coming with everything we’ve’ – Ajibade sends strong WAFCON message

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade promised Nigeria will give everything in Morocco.

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has declared that Nigeria is fully focused on reclaiming continental glory at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) following an impressive international break against Senegal.

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Super Falcons of Nigeria captain Rasheedat Ajibade

The ten-time African champions concluded their preparations on a high note after recording consecutive victories over the Teranga Lionesses in Ikenne.

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The results have further strengthened confidence within the squad as preparations intensify for the continental tournament in Morocco.

What Ajibade said

Reflecting on the successful international window, Ajibade expressed pride in the team's performances and praised her teammates for their commitment and determination.

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She said, "Another national team engagement concluded and once again I stand proud alongside my teammates after a very successful period.

"Being a member of the Super Falcons is a great honour and every time we go out there, I consider it a privilege to lead this team."

The former Atletico Madrid forward highlighted the spirit and determination within the squad, insisting that the team's hunger for success remains stronger than ever.

She added, "The energy, the hunger, the fight in every single one of my teammates this week reminded me exactly why I believe in this team.

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"WAFCON is coming, and we are coming with everything we've got to build upon our previous successes. To every Super Falcon, thank you for your commitment and dedication. I'm proud of you, and I'm honoured to stand beside you."