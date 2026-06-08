Omewa nets brace as Super Falcons cruise past Senegal, send warning ahead of WAFCON 2026

Joy Omewa scored twice as the Super Falcons defeated Senegal 3-0 in Ikenne.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria delivered a dominant second-half display to defeat Senegal's Teranga Lionesses 3-0 in their second international friendly match at the Remo Stars Stadium in Ikenne on Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Super Falcons players || Imago

After a fiercely contested and goalless first half, the nine-time African champions found their cutting edge after the break, with Joy Omewa scoring twice before Asisat Oshoala sealed an impressive victory.

Nigeria started brightly and nearly opened the scoring within the opening minute when captain Rasheedat Ajibade delivered a dangerous set-piece into the box. Moments later, Omewa came close to putting the hosts ahead but was unable to convert her opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Super Falcons continued to dominate possession and create chances, but the breakthrough remained elusive. In the 13th minute, another promising opening went begging as Nigeria failed to capitalise on the goal at their mercy.

The deadlock was finally broken three minutes into the second half. Defender Shukurat Oladipo delivered a pinpoint cross into the area, and Omewa rose highest to head home and give the Falcons a deserved lead.

The goal lifted the confidence of the Nigerian side, who quickly took control of the contest. Omewa doubled the advantage in the 55th minute after powering through the Senegalese defence before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper for her second goal of the afternoon.

The hosts continued to dictate proceedings and added a third goal in the 66th minute. Ajibade embarked on a brilliant run before providing a precise pass for substitute Asisat Oshoala, who made no mistake in finishing from close range.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The convincing victory capped another encouraging outing for head coach Justine Madugu's side as they continue preparations for the upcoming Women's Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.