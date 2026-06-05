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Oshoala, Payne strike power Super Falcons to 2-1 win over Senegal

Hassan Abdulsalam
Hassan Abdulsalam 19:13 - 05 June 2026
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Super Falcons edged Senegal in WAFCON 2026 preparation
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Nigeria’s Super Falcons began their build-up to the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) with a professional and composed 2-1 victory over Senegal’s Teranga Lionesses in an international friendly played on Friday in Ikenne-Remo.

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Nigeria broke the deadlock from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute. Veteran striker Asisat Oshoala, making her first appearance for the Super Falcons since the WAFCON 2024 final, stepped up with characteristic composure to convert the spot-kick and give her team a deserved lead.

Just 11 minutes later, the Super Falcons doubled their advantage. Toni Payne, also returning to the national team setup after featuring at WAFCON 2024, finished off a well-orchestrated attacking move to make it 2-0.

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For much of the contest, Nigeria dictated the game, Senegal, however, showed resilience and managed to pull one back in the 86th minute, narrowing the scoreline to 2-1.

Second friendly and WAFCON defence

This result provides the Super Falcons with positive momentum as they continue their preparations for the 14th edition of the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

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Nigeria, the most successful team in the tournament’s history, will be aiming to defend their title on Moroccan soil later in 2026.

Both teams will have another opportunity to test each other when they meet again in a second friendly at the same venue in Ikenne-Remo on Monday, June 8.

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