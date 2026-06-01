23-WOMAN SQUAD: Full Super Falcons team as veteran icons prepare for war against Senegal

Super Falcons coach Justine Madugu has named his 23-player roster to face Senegal in a high-profile friendly double-header ahead of the 2026 WAFCON.

Head Coach Justine Madugu has named a 23-player Super Falcons squad for two international friendlies against Senegal, retaining key leaders and mixing experienced campaigners with fresh faces.

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Captain Rasheedat Ajibade, veteran forward Asisat Oshoala and goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie, beaten in the Women's FA Cup final, headline the selection, showing Madugu’s intent to balance leadership and firepower as Nigeria prepares for the busy summer that includes the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

Madugu has recalled respected midfielder Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene and attackers Francisca Ordega and Gift Monday, while handing opportunities to overseas-based players hoping to cement their places.

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Super Falcons Squad

Belarus-based forward Blessing Nkor and Turkey-based midfielder Kafayat Shittu. Home-based goalkeeper Anderline Mgbechi also makes the squad.

The team blends domestic and international experience: England-based Rofiat Imuran, Israel-based defender Sikiratu Isah, defender Tosin Demehin, midfielders Halimatu Ayinde and Toni Payne, and forwards Folashade Ijamilusi and Joy Omewa all earn call-ups.

Francisca Ordega kisses the Al-Ittihad badge.

Club champions Christy Ucheibe, Shukurat Oladipo and Rinsola Babajide, each fresh from title-winning seasons, are included as well.

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The Super Falcons will host Senegal at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne-Remo on Friday, 5 June, before a second meeting on Monday, 8 June.

Super Falcons boss Justine Madugu was the target of fustration

The friendlies offer a competitive tune-up for both sides ahead of continental action: Senegal will face Morocco, Algeria and Kenya in Group A of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (25 July–16 August), while ten-time champions Nigeria are drawn in Group C with Egypt, Zambia and debutants Malawi.

The 2026 Women’s AFCON doubles as the qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

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The top four teams from the AFCON will qualify directly for the World Cup, while the fifth-placed side will enter an intercontinental playoff for a final chance to reach the finals.

Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Comfort Erhabor (Portsmouth Ladies, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels)

Defenders: Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Rofiat Imuran (London City Lionesses, England); Glory Ogbonna (FC Kiryat Gat, Israel); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Sikiratu Isah (Bnot Netanya, Israel); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal);

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Halimatu Ayinde (BK Hacken, Sweden); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Ottawa Rapids, Canada); Toni Payne (Everton Ladies, England); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Kafayat Shittu (Giressunsanayispor, Turkey)

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