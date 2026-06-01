Arsenal stars hit back at critics after Champions League final heartbreak

Arsenal forward Noni Madueke has issued a sharp response to critics following the club's victory parade on Sunday.

The Gunners celebrated their first Premier League title in 22 years with an open-top bus tour through North London, just one day after a devastating Champions League final defeat.

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Mikel Arteta's squad narrowly missed out on a historic double, losing to Paris Saint-Germain on penalties.

Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhaes were the unfortunate players to miss from the spot, sealing Arsenal's fate.

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Rice and Madueke respond to critics

Madueke, who came on as a substitute in the second half, faced backlash for not being among the five designated penalty takers. The 24-year-old addressed the criticism with a pointed message on his Instagram account.

"Champions! Whilst others are tweeting and posting," Madueke wrote, captioning a photo of himself and teammate Declan Rice with the Premier League trophy. "Thank you God. The glory is yours!"

Noni Madueke || Imago

Rice, who successfully converted his penalty, added a playful comment in support of his teammate, writing, "Jealousy everywhere", accompanied by laughing emojis.

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During the parade, Rice also delivered a defiant message to Arsenal's rivals. "They laughed. They are not laughing anymore," the midfielder declared.

Arsenal's Declan Rice || Imago

"I love this team, I love this manager. To see the joy we can give people is crazy. But next year we are coming back for more. Lock in or get locked out."