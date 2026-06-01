June World Cup showdowns: Predictions and Insights

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here! Get expert analysis and predictions for the biggest June group stage matches, featuring Brazil, France, and Argentina.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is finally here, the biggest edition in history, with 48 teams, 104 matches, and three host nations sharing the spectacle across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Advertisement

Advertisement

June is where it all begins, and the group stage is already packed with must-watch showdowns, with new laws expected to debut from the first whistle.

The Favourites to Watch

Advertisement

Advertisement

Spain enter as outright tournament favourites, carrying the momentum of their Euro 2024 win into the summer.

Lamine Yamal leads a new golden generation playing a style reminiscent of the tiki-taka glory days.

Just behind them, France are many experts' pick to go all the way, Didier Deschamps' farewell campaign, with Kylian Mbappe spearheading a squad loaded with depth.

England under Thomas Tuchel complete the European top three, while Brazil, now under Carlo Ancelotti, carry South America's hopes with a Vinicius Jr.-led attack hungry to end a 24-year wait for the trophy.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti || Imago

June Showdowns That Matter

The standout clash of the group stage comes on June 13, when Brazil face Morocco at MetLife Stadium.

Morocco, who reached the semi-finals in Qatar, fear no one and will look to stun the Selecao in front of a global audience. Expect a physical, tactical battle, this is no formality.

Advertisement

Advertisement

France open their Group I campaign on June 16 against Senegal, a trickier assignment than it looks on paper. Senegal's European-based talent makes them dangerous, and Mbappe will need to deliver early if France are to set the right tone.

Argentina, meanwhile, have the most favourable draw among the elite sides. Lionel Messi's final World Cup campaign begins in Group J against Algeria; defending champions against Africa's hopefuls. Expect the Albiceleste to cruise through, with Austria providing the sternest test.

Argentina celebrate winning the World Cup in 2022 | IMAGO

Dark Horses and Wildcards

Germany at long odds represent outstanding value. Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are two of the most gifted young players on the planet, and Julian Nagelsmann has built a cohesive, purposeful squad.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Germany midfielder Jamal Musiala

Ecuador are another underrated threat, they finished CONMEBOL qualifying ahead of Brazil, with Moises Caicedo and Piero Hincapie, England champion with Arsenal, bringing serious Premier League quality to the group stage.

The greatest show in the world is ready. Are you? 🏆#FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/ISxLhuLUkm — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) April 1, 2026

Summary

The experts largely agree: France are the team to beat. Pundit Jamie Carragher goes as far as predicting a France vs Portugal final, with Spain and England falling at the semi-final stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With Mbappe favoured for the Golden Boot and Deschamps' final tournament providing emotional fuel, Les Bleus look ominous.