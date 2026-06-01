Nigeria vs Poland: Kick-off time, venue and where to watch Iwobi battle against Lewandowski

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are riding high on their recent triumph in the just-concluded Unity Cup competition.

Eric Chelle’s team had a decent outing in the tournament, having started by defeating Zimbabwe in the semi-final.

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They went on to defeat Jamaica 3-0 in the final to lift the Unity Cup trophy for the second time in a row, setting a new record.

Following the victory, they look to continue their impressive form when they play their next game against Poland in a friendly match.

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Time and where to watch Nigeria vs Poland

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will be looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions when they take on a strong European side in Poland.

Nigeria head into the game full of confidence after their impressive outing in the Unity Cup competition held in May.

The game against Poland is scheduled to be played on Wednesday, June 3, at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, with the kick-off time at 7.45 p.m. Nigerian time.

Super Eagles players celebrating their win against Jamaica || Imago

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Where to watch

Fans in Nigeria can watch the friendly match between Nigeria and Poland on beIN SPORTS or through various streaming services.

The importance of this match

With Eric Chelle steering his team to the Unity Cup trophy, he will be looking to help his players maintain their confidence ahead of the friendly.

The head coach will make some significant changes and continue the experimental selection for the game, with some key players joining the team.

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Eric Chelle, Nigeria's coach, || Imago

Chelle's tactical approach has improved, with the team cohesion now coming together, which has been evident since the Africa Cup of Nations.

With the Super Eagles having to completely embrace a new direction, they will look to test their tactics against Poland in a friendly game.

Super Eagles expected team

The coach, Chelle, is expected to ring in a lot of changes in the team, with many key players expected to return to the starting XI.

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Although some of the players, who impressed in the Unity Cup, will likely join the team for the friendly game.

The likes of Arthur Okonkwo, Igoh Ogbu, Chibueze Oputa, Chibuike Nwaiwu and Femi Azeez could get a spot in the team.

Alex Iwobi and Victor Osimhen || Imago

Outside of the Unity Cup selected players, some key starters are set to miss the game, with Chelle confirming that Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman will be unavailable for the match.

Chelle has also confirmed that Unity Cup star Femi Azeez is officially ruled out of Poland and Portugal.

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However, we expect to see the likes of Alex Iwobi, Calvin Bassey, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Moses, Akor Adams and others in the team.

Poland expected team

Ahead of this friendly match against Nigeria, Poland appear to have a fully fit squad to choose from, with the likes of Robert Lewandowski, Matty Cash, Jakub Kiwior and others expected to feature in the game.

Heading into this game, Poland are coming off a 2-0 friendly loss to Ukraine this past Sunday, suffering two consecutive defeats, including their World Cup play-off exit against Sweden in March.

Jan Urban's squad faces the risk of their poorest run of form in more than three years if they fall again here.

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Poland players preparing for Nigeria clash || Imago

However, they will be looking for a spark upon their return to Warsaw, where they maintain a four-match unbeaten streak.

Nigeria's next fixture

The Super Eagles will take on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal after their clash against Poland on Wednesday evening.

The friendly game will be played on Wednesday, June 10, at the Estádio Dr Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria

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