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‘Luck wasn't on their side’ - Ex-Super Eagles player explains why Arsenal lost to PSG

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 11:06 - 01 June 2026
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Ex-Super Eagles player explains why Arsenal lost to PSG
Former Nigerian international Godwin Okpara has weighed in on Arsenal's heartbreaking loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the UEFA Champions League final, suggesting a lapse in concentration cost the Gunners.
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The North London side, riding high after securing their first Premier League title in 22 years, were aiming to capture their first-ever Champions League crown. 

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However, their dream was shattered in a dramatic penalty shootout against the reigning champions after playing a 1-1 draw at full-time.

Misses from Eberechi Eze and Gabriel Magalhães proved fatal for Arsenal, as PSG clinched a 4-3 shootout victory, with only Nuno Mendes failing to score for the French champions.

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Okpara speaks on Arsenal's game plan 

Arsenal entered the final with the competition's best defensive record, and their tactical approach seemed to be working. 

They successfully neutralised PSG's potent attack for much of the game, allowing them possession but few clear-cut opportunities until the decisive penalty.

Speaking in an interview, Okpara felt that Arsenal's strategy was sound but ultimately undone by a failure to maintain focus until the final whistle.

Arsenal players looking sad || imago
Arsenal players looking sad || imago
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"I think they did all they could, but luck wasn't on their side," Okpara stated. "When you're in a final like that and you get the first goal, if you can't add a second, the pressure builds on you."

"If they had managed to get that second goal, I think the match would have been for Arsenal," he continued. 

"What I noticed is that after they scored, they were trying to capitalise on PSG's mistakes. PSG controlled the play, and Arsenal were waiting for errors that didn't come. 

“When you play a team like that, you have to defend with full concentration until the very end because PSG is a very strong attacking team. It's a pity for them, but they can try again next year."

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