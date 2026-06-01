‘They are the two best in the world’ - Real Madrid president backs Mbappe and Vinicius

Real Madrid's incumbent Florentino Perez has offered his unwavering support for star players Vinícius Júnior and Kylian Mbappé.

The Madrid stars have come under criticism this season for their performances, with the club failing to secure a title in back-to-back campaigns.

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With the fans not happy with the situation of the club, Perez has come out to defend the star players.

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Perez backs Mbappe and Vinicius

Dismissing claims that the two are incompatible on the pitch, he was emphatic: "It's nonsense. They are the two best in the world."

Addressing recent speculation about the Brazilian's future, the president made his desire clear. "I would love for him to stay for life," he stated, refuting rumours of a contract dispute. "They say he is asking for a lot of money, but that's a lie."

Florentino Perez || Imago

The president also defended Mbappé, whose form was questioned by some fans during the final stretch of the season. He suggested that the French forward's difficulties were due to a tactical adjustment.

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"Mbappé has played in a position that was not the one he had been playing in at PSG," he noted. "That has also unsettled him a bit."

Real Madrid star Vinicius | IMAGO

When questioned about the club's next manager, he remained tight-lipped on potential candidates but took a moment to praise former coach José Mourinho for his impact.

"He gave us tremendous competitiveness," he recalled, highlighting the team's progress under the Portuguese manager.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe | IMAGO

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"With him, we reached three Champions League semifinals and, for various reasons, we did not make it to the final.

“And from then on, the others, who were also good coaches, won six Champions Leagues in 10 years," he added, before clarifying, "But I have not spoken with Mourinho."