PSG stars eager to replicate Real Madrid feat after beating Arsenal

Fresh from defeating Arsenal in the final of the UEFA Champions League, PSG have already set their eyes on their next prize

Paris Saint-Germain captain Marquinhos and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia have expressed their immense pride after the French giants secured back-to-back UEFA Champions League titles by defeating Arsenal 4-3 on penalties in Budapest.

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Following the dramatic victory, the triumphant stars quickly set their sights on matching Real Madrid's historic modern feat of winning three consecutive European crowns.

Celebrating an Incredible Dream in Paris

In the aftermath of the gruelling final, which ended 1-1 after extra time, Marquinhos explained, "This year, the feeling is different. Winning it once is difficult, but winning it twice in a row is even harder."

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The experienced centre-back emphasised that the squad intends to celebrate the achievement to the fullest before focusing on the future. "Thank you to everyone at the Parc des Princes, back in Paris... This is incredible; we are living our dream," the Brazilian defender added.

Looking closely at the immense potential of the current roster, Marquinhos confidently laid down the gauntlet for next season, asserting, "We have a very young squad; we can win it a third time in a row."

Kvaratskhelia Reveals Future Ambitions

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who played a vital role in unlocking the English champions' defence, mirrored his captain's elite mentality.

"It's an incredible feeling," Kvaratskhelia admitted after the penalty shootout. "I was very tired, but when it was all over, I still had the energy to run and celebrate. We did it."

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The victory marks a period of absolute European dominance for PSG, who captured their first-ever crown last season with an emphatic 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan.