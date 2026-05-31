Super Eagles ace Iwobi ready to face Ronaldo, Lewandowski
Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has confirmed his availability for Nigeria's upcoming June friendlies against Poland and Portugal, providing a massive boost for the Super Eagles.
His presence comes at a critical time for the national team following a devastating wave of squad withdrawals, including star forwards Ademola Lookman and Victor Osimhen, alongside Femi Azeez, Samson Tijani, Alhassan Yusuf, and Ebenezer Akinsanmiro.
Overcoming Injury Ahead of a Historic Century
Iwobi himself was initially considered a major doubt after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford in April, but the Hale End Academy graduate recovered to start Fulham's final two Premier League matches.
"I'm grateful to be back fit after injury," Iwobi revealed on the Alexander Yaa Digg podcast. "I was able to finish the season feeling good. Of course, I've got to get ready for the international break, but I have a little time off to refresh."
Should the 30-year-old feature against Poland in Warsaw on Wednesday, he will earn his 100th cap for the Super Eagles, becoming just the fourth player in history to reach the landmark after Joseph Yobo, Vincent Enyeama, and Ahmed Musa.
Striving for More Club and International Success
Reflecting on his domestic campaign before turning his focus to Robert Lewandowski and Cristiano Ronaldo, Iwobi remained proud despite Fulham missing out on continental football.
"The 2025/26 season has wrapped up, a season of ups and downs. Of course, we wanted to secure a European spot, but it wasn't meant to be. Nonetheless, we've got to be proud of what we achieved and how far Fulham has come as a club," Iwobi evaluated.
The former England youth international, who became cap-tied to Nigeria in March 2016 against Egypt, also looked back on the team's recent third-place finish at the Africa Cup of Nations
"When you go to a tournament you want to win it, but to achieve third place in a tough competition is still credit to ourselves. We always strive to achieve more to improve. Hopefully next season we can do that. I can do that again personally as well—personally try to get more stats, more goals," Iwobi concluded.