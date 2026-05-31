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Report: Man United dream of signing Victor Osimhen

Faruq Ibrahim
Faruq Ibrahim 23:41 - 31 May 2026
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The Red Devils have once again been linked with a move for Super Eagles ace Victor Osimhen.
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Manchester United reportedly view Galatasaray superstar Victor Osimhen as a "dream" target for the upcoming summer transfer window, as they are preparing to splurge in the coming months.

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Man United's interest in Osimhen 

Although the Old Trafford hierarchy currently views rebuilding their midfield as the primary objective ahead of the new campaign, the prospect of landing the prolific 27-year-old Nigerian international remains of keen interest.

The Red Devils' have qualified for next season's Champions League, after a two-year absence. Armed with the incoming European revenue, Manchester United's are hoping to add Osimhen to their growing squad, according to the People's Person

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Osimhen flexes in his Mercedes G-Wagon | Instagram

Long-standing interest in Osimhen

According to the report, Manchester United’s long-standing interest in Osimhen persists even after the positive debut campaign of Slovenian prodigy Benjamin Šeško, who arrived from Leipzig last summer.

The Red Devils acquired him for an initial €76.5 million and successfully registered 11 goals across 30 Premier League appearances. 

While Šeško has showcased promise, United executives believe acquiring a world-class talent like Osimhen is necessary to launch a genuine domestic title charge. 

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However, successfully extracting the striker from Istanbul will undoubtedly be a complex operation.

Osimhen recently debunked comments from Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle about his possible exit from Galatasaray urging Cim-Bom to disregard the speculations.

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