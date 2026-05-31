Transfers: Chelsea target relegated star as first signing for Alonso

Chelsea have reportedly identified the first signing of the Xabi Alonso era at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues reportedly want to sign West Ham United captain Jarrod Bowen this summer as they look to bolster the attacking options for new manager Xabi Alonso next season.

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Bowen registered 20 goal contributions in 38 Premier League matches this season, but the Hammers were unable to stave off relegation, as they dropped down to the Championship on the final day.

The Hammers captain has now been heavily linked with a West Ham exit over the past week, with several top English clubs keen on a transfer.

Liverpool and Manchester United are both reportedly interested in Bowen, while Chelsea have also been linked with a summer swoop.

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Bowen to Chelsea?

According to The Independent, Alonso’s side are “weighing up” an approach for Bowen amid their pursuit of significant attacking reinforcements.

Jarrod Bowen continued his scoring form against Derby

Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho, and Liam Delap all endured disappointing debut campaigns at Stamford Bridge, and the Blues are desperate to add goals to the frontline.

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