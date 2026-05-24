'I will never play for you again' - Massive fallout as West Ham suffer humiliating relegation

West Ham United’s horrendous season ended in heartbreaking relegation to the Championship on Sunday, ending 14 years in the Premier League.

The Hammers were condemned to the drop after a poor campaign that saw three different managers and just 36 points accumulated.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Their final-day victory over Leeds United proved meaningless as results elsewhere confirmed their fate.

The relegation has been overshadowed by a shocking dressing-room fallout involving French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

OFFICIAL: West Ham have been relegated to the Championship. pic.twitter.com/lDQ9Gtk2jG — Central (@WestHam_Central) May 24, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to The Athletic, Todibo had a heated confrontation with Nuno after being substituted during the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United. The centre-back reportedly told the Portuguese coach: “I will never play for you again.”

Todibo, who was signed for around £32-35 million from Nice, was subsequently left out of the squad for the final game.

⚒️ Todibo told Nuno he would never play for him again

⚒️ The club must raise £150m in player sales

⚒️ Nuno's clashes with backroom staff

⚒️ Most of the players preferred Potter's pre-game preparation



Inside West Ham’s miserable relegation. #WHUFC https://t.co/Np8MeksNKH — Roshane Thomas (@RoshaneSport) May 24, 2026

The 26-year-old has a history of dressing-room tensions, having previously clashed with Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter.

The public breakdown symbolises the deep problems at West Ham this season: poor recruitment, fractured squad unity, and tactical confusion under Nuno.

Advertisement

Advertisement