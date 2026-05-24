'I will never play for you again' - Massive fallout as West Ham suffer humiliating relegation
The Hammers were condemned to the drop after a poor campaign that saw three different managers and just 36 points accumulated.
Their final-day victory over Leeds United proved meaningless as results elsewhere confirmed their fate.
The relegation has been overshadowed by a shocking dressing-room fallout involving French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.
OFFICIAL: West Ham have been relegated to the Championship. pic.twitter.com/lDQ9Gtk2jG— Central (@WestHam_Central) May 24, 2026
According to The Athletic, Todibo had a heated confrontation with Nuno after being substituted during the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United. The centre-back reportedly told the Portuguese coach: “I will never play for you again.”
Todibo, who was signed for around £32-35 million from Nice, was subsequently left out of the squad for the final game.
⚒️ Todibo told Nuno he would never play for him again— Roshane Thomas (@RoshaneSport) May 24, 2026
⚒️ The club must raise £150m in player sales
⚒️ Nuno's clashes with backroom staff
⚒️ Most of the players preferred Potter's pre-game preparation
Inside West Ham’s miserable relegation. #WHUFC https://t.co/Np8MeksNKH
The 26-year-old has a history of dressing-room tensions, having previously clashed with Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter.
The public breakdown symbolises the deep problems at West Ham this season: poor recruitment, fractured squad unity, and tactical confusion under Nuno.
Relegation will have severe financial consequences and is likely to trigger a major clear-out this summer.