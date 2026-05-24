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'I will never play for you again' - Massive fallout as West Ham suffer humiliating relegation

Ifeanyi Ufomadu
Ifeanyi Ufomadu 21:55 - 24 May 2026
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West Ham United’s horrendous season ended in heartbreaking relegation to the Championship on Sunday, ending 14 years in the Premier League.
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The Hammers were condemned to the drop after a poor campaign that saw three different managers and just 36 points accumulated.

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Their final-day victory over Leeds United proved meaningless as results elsewhere confirmed their fate.

The relegation has been overshadowed by a shocking dressing-room fallout involving French defender Jean-Clair Todibo and head coach Nuno Espírito Santo.

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According to The Athletic, Todibo had a heated confrontation with Nuno after being substituted during the 3-1 defeat to Newcastle United. The centre-back reportedly told the Portuguese coach: “I will never play for you again.”

Todibo, who was signed for around £32-35 million from Nice, was subsequently left out of the squad for the final game.

The 26-year-old has a history of dressing-room tensions, having previously clashed with Julen Lopetegui and Graham Potter.

The public breakdown symbolises the deep problems at West Ham this season: poor recruitment, fractured squad unity, and tactical confusion under Nuno.

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Relegation will have severe financial consequences and is likely to trigger a major clear-out this summer.

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