World Cup, UFC and Formula 1: A Massive Weekend of Live Sports Awaits

Football will crown a new world champion this weekend, but it is far from the only major sporting event on the calendar.

From the FIFA World Cup Final and the battle for third place to Formula 1's Belgian Grand Prix and a blockbuster UFC showdown between Nigeria's Kamaru Usman and South Africa's Dricus du Plessis, SuperSport has fans covered with one of the biggest weekends of live sport this year.

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One More Chance for France and England

Before the final, France and England meet in the third-place play-off on Saturday, 18 July at 10:00 pm, live on SuperSport World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61) and SuperSport WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62) for Pidgin commentary.

While the trophy is out of reach, pride, a podium finish and the Golden Boot race are still on the line, with Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Ousmane Dembélé all chasing one last chance to add to their tally before the tournament ends.

A Final Worth Waiting For

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The FIFA World Cup has delivered a fitting finale between two of its standout teams. Spain and Argentina meet in the World Cup Final on Sunday, 19 July at 8:00 pm, live on SuperSport World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61) and SuperSport WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62) for Pidgin commentary.

Spain have been the tournament's most convincing side, defeating Austria, Portugal, Belgium and, most recently, pre-tournament favourites France in a commanding semi-final display. Argentina's path has been tougher, surviving two extra-time battles before edging England 2-1 to reach a second successive World Cup final.

For football purists, Sunday's showdown is difficult to argue with. Spain's fearless young side takes on Lionel Messi's experienced Argentina in a final worthy of football's biggest stage.

Messi and Yamal Share the Spotlight

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Sunday's final also brings together two of football's biggest stars. Lionel Messi is set for his third World Cup final, while 18-year-old Lamine Yamal leads Spain's exciting new generation. Adding to the occasion is the famous 2007 UNICEF photo of a young Messi bathing baby Yamal, a remarkable full-circle moment as the pair now face each other on football's biggest stage.

The Golden Boot Is Still Up for Grabs

The race for the tournament's top scorer remains alive heading into the final weekend.

Messi and Kylian Mbappé lead with eight goals, although Messi has moved ahead with four assists. England teammates Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane remain on six goals, while France's Ousmane Dembélé has quietly enjoyed an excellent tournament with five goals and two assists.

With both the final and third-place play-off still to come, the race is far from over.

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Nigeria vs South Africa Takes Centre Stage in the UFC

The sporting action continues into Sunday morning as Nigeria's Kamaru "The Nigerian Nightmare" Usman faces South Africa's Dricus "Stillknocks" du Plessis in one of the biggest all-African fights in UFC history.

The clash pits two former world champions against each other, with national pride and another shot at UFC title contention on the line. Nigerian fans can also enjoy the fight with dedicated Pidgin commentary on SuperSport.

Coverage begins with the Preliminary Card from 10:00 pm on Saturday on SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66), before the Main Card from 1:00 am on Sunday on SS Grandstand (DStv Ch. 201) and SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66). The Usman-du Plessis main event is expected at approximately 3:15 am.

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Formula 1 Returns to Belgium

Before football crowns a new world champion, Formula 1 heads to Belgium for one of the sport's most iconic races.

Mercedes rookie Kimi Antonelli leads the Drivers' Championship on 179 points, ahead of teammate George Russell (154) and Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton (147). Ferrari's Charles Leclerc also arrives in Belgium looking to build on his British Grand Prix victory, while McLaren's Lando Norris faces an uphill battle after receiving a 10-place grid penalty.

Fans can catch Qualifying on Saturday, 18 July at 2:00 pm before the Belgian Grand Prix on Sunday, 19 July at 1:00 pm, live on SuperSport Motorsport (DStv Ch. 215) and SuperSport Maximo 1 (DStv Ch. 241).

Final Weekend Line-Up Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix Qualifying – Saturday, 18 July, 2:00 PM

France vs England – Saturday, 18 July, 10:00 PM (Third-place Play-off)

UFC: Dricus du Plessis vs Kamaru Usman – Main Card: Sunday, 19 July, 1:00 AM (Main Event approx. 3:15 AM)

Formula 1 Belgian Grand Prix – Sunday, 19 July, 1:00 PM

Spain vs Argentina – Sunday, 19 July, 8:00 PM (FIFA World Cup Final) SuperSport Brings the Biggest Weekend of Sport Live

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Whether it's football, UFC or Formula 1, SuperSport has every major moment covered this weekend. FIFA World Cup coverage will be available on SS World Cup Central (DStv Ch. 202, GOtv Ch. 61), with dedicated Pidgin commentary on SS WC Naija (DStv Ch. 204, GOtv Ch. 62).

UFC fans can catch every punch live on SS Grandstand (DStv Ch. 201) and SS Action (DStv Ch. 206, GOtv Ch. 66), while Formula 1 fans can follow every lap of the Belgian Grand Prix on SuperSport Motorsport (DStv Ch. 215) and SuperSport Maximo 1 (DStv Ch. 241).