Advertisement

‘He did exactly the right thing’ - England legend defends Tuchel’s substitution against Argentina

Stephen Oladehinde
Stephen Oladehinde 15:10 - 17 July 2026
Add Pulse Sports as a preferred source on Google
England legend defends Tuchel’s substitution
England legend John Barnes has come to the defence of manager Thomas Tuchel, asserting that the German's substitutions were "the right decision" during the World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina.
Advertisement

England's dream of a first World Cup final appearance was shattered as they let a 1-0 lead slip, ultimately losing 2-1 to Argentina.

Advertisement

Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead early in the second half, but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround.

Despite the heartbreaking result, Barnes insists Tuchel's game management was sound and should not be criticised.

Barnes backs Tuchel’s in-game decisions

Advertisement

The former Liverpool star argued that the intense criticism directed at Tuchel fails to consider England's actual standing in international football.

England legend John Barnes || Imago
England legend John Barnes || Imago

In response to criticism from other former England players who questioned Tuchel's conservative approach after Argentina equalised, Barnes remained steadfast in his support.

"We were 1-0 up in a tournament where we’re never going to dominate possession against, or outplay, anyone," Barnes told Betfred. 

Advertisement

"He did exactly the right thing. If he did that [made attacking substitutions] and we went on and lost, then people would be asking why he did that."

"It didn’t go wrong," he continued. "We’re number four in the world, so we should finish third or fourth, which is where we’re going to be. I don’t know why we expected anything different."

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO
England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

Barnes also praised the clear identity Tuchel has instilled in the team. "When you have a manager like Thomas Tuchel, you know what you’re going to get. 

Advertisement

“You’re going to be pragmatic, strong, disciplined and resilient," he added. Against Argentina, we went 1-0 and every decision Thomas Tuchel made was the right decision. He responded to what was going on in front of him."

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Advertisement
More from Pulse Sports Nigeria
Onyedika was Super Eagles' star player as they beat Uganda || X
Football
17.07.2026
Double Feature: The two Nigerian-born players booked for Bundesliga and Serie A transfer blockbuster
“Don’t beat us 5-0 please” — Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga begs Super Falcons ahead of WAFCON opener
Super Falcons
17.07.2026
“Don’t beat us 5-0 please” — Malawi’s Tabitha Chawinga begs Super Falcons ahead of WAFCON opener
Laporta is frivolous — Atletico Madrid chief accuses Barcelona president of deceiving fans
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
Laporta is frivolous — Atletico Madrid chief accuses Barcelona president of deceiving fans
FIFA introduces Championship rings for 2026 World Cup winners
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
FIFA introduces Championship rings for 2026 World Cup winners
“The Americanization of football needs to stop” — Mixed reactions greet FIFA’s new World Cup championship rings
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
“The Americanization of football needs to stop” — Mixed reactions greet FIFA’s new World Cup championship rings
England legend defends Tuchel’s substitution
2026 FIFA World Cup
17.07.2026
‘He did exactly the right thing’ - England legend defends Tuchel’s substitution against Argentina