‘He did exactly the right thing’ - England legend defends Tuchel’s substitution against Argentina

England legend John Barnes has come to the defence of manager Thomas Tuchel, asserting that the German's substitutions were "the right decision" during the World Cup semi-final loss to Argentina.

England's dream of a first World Cup final appearance was shattered as they let a 1-0 lead slip, ultimately losing 2-1 to Argentina.

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Anthony Gordon gave the Three Lions the lead early in the second half, but late goals from Enzo Fernandez and Lautaro Martinez completed the turnaround.

Despite the heartbreaking result, Barnes insists Tuchel's game management was sound and should not be criticised.

Barnes backs Tuchel’s in-game decisions

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The former Liverpool star argued that the intense criticism directed at Tuchel fails to consider England's actual standing in international football.

England legend John Barnes || Imago

In response to criticism from other former England players who questioned Tuchel's conservative approach after Argentina equalised, Barnes remained steadfast in his support.

"We were 1-0 up in a tournament where we’re never going to dominate possession against, or outplay, anyone," Barnes told Betfred.

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"He did exactly the right thing. If he did that [made attacking substitutions] and we went on and lost, then people would be asking why he did that."

"It didn’t go wrong," he continued. "We’re number four in the world, so we should finish third or fourth, which is where we’re going to be. I don’t know why we expected anything different."

England manager Thomas Tuchel | IMAGO

Barnes also praised the clear identity Tuchel has instilled in the team. "When you have a manager like Thomas Tuchel, you know what you’re going to get.

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