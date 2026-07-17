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“The Americanization of football needs to stop” — Mixed reactions greet FIFA’s new World Cup championship rings

David Ben
David Ben 15:24 - 17 July 2026
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“The Americanization of football needs to stop” — Mixed reactions greet FIFA’s new World Cup championship rings
FIFA’s decision to award Super Bowl-style championship rings to the winners of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has divided football fans worldwide, with some embracing the historic innovation while others fear the sport is losing its traditional identity.
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FIFA has sparked one of the biggest off-field debates of the 2026 FIFA World Cup after confirming that this year’s champions will receive championship rings for the first time in tournament history.

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Inspired by one of North America’s most recognizable sporting traditions, every member of the winning squad will receive a custom-designed championship ring alongside the iconic World Cup trophy and winners’ medals.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino holding the FIFA World Cup trophy | IMAGO

FIFA also announced that 2,026 limited-edition rings will be produced, with 30 reserved for the victorious team while the remaining rings will be made available to supporters around the world.

"One side of the ring proudly features the FIFA World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team. Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity," FIFA said in a statement.

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"Immediately after the final, the captain and head coach of the winning team will receive temporary rings to commemorate the occasion. Each of the 30 rings for the winners will then be customised before being officially presented at a later date, ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity."

“The Americanization of football needs to stop”

FIFA president Infantino and U.S president Donald Trump | Getty

While many fans praised the idea as a unique keepsake worthy of football’s biggest prize, others were far less convinced.

One of the most widely shared reactions simply read: “The Americanization of the sport needs to be stopped.”

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Another fan wrote: “Championship rings, halftime show, ads… that’s as American as it can be.”

Others questioned whether the move was necessary at all.

One other user wrote, "Why are we letting our sport get Americanized? The worst hosts by far trying their best to put their nonsense into this sport."

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Another called for the FIFA president's sacking, writing: "Americanization of Football is ruined the sport Fire the FIFA president now."

Several supporters argued that football already possesses the most prestigious trophy in world sport and should not adopt traditions from American leagues.

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However, not everyone opposed the idea.

Many supporters welcomed the rings as another prestigious memento for players who achieve football’s greatest honour.

Others pointed out that the rings are not replacing the traditional winners’ medals, but rather serving as an additional symbol of becoming world champions.

One user wrote, "Now this is a great idea"

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Another user commented, "Might be the only American sports tradition I like, they should never host again tho."

FIFA’s latest innovation

FIFA World Cup Trophy | IMAGO
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The championship rings are the latest in a series of North American-inspired innovations introduced during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The tournament has already featured the first-ever Super Bowl-style halftime show, reflecting FIFA’s willingness to embrace elements of the sporting culture of its host nations.

Whether the rings become a permanent World Cup tradition remains to be seen.

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