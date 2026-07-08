2026 World Cup: FIFA Confirm Burna Boy & Justin Bieber for Historic Halftime Show

Football’s biggest stage is set for its biggest musical spectacle yet after FIFA officially confirmed that Justin Bieber will join Burna Boy, Shakira, Madonna and BTS for the first-ever FIFA World Cup final halftime show.

FIFA has officially unveiled the full lineup for the historic first-ever halftime show at a FIFA World Cup final, confirming that Canadian superstar Justin Bieber will perform alongside Burna Boy, Shakira, Madonna and BTS on football’s biggest night.

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The groundbreaking 11-minute performance will take place during the 2026 FIFA World Cup final on 19 July at New York New Jersey Stadium, marking the first time the tournament has adopted a Super Bowl-style halftime entertainment spectacle.

Shakira and Burna Boy performed at the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico ((Photo by Tom Weller/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Curated by Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and produced in partnership with Global Citizen, the show will blend football, music and philanthropy before an audience expected to run into the billions worldwide.

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Justin Bieber Joins Star-Studded Cast

Justin Bieber will perform a the FIFA World Cup halftime show

Bieber becomes the latest global superstar added to an already extraordinary lineup, after reports emerged days ago that the pop icon was in talks to be a headline act this summer.

The 'Yukon' hitmaker joins previously announced co-headliners Madonna, Shakira and BTS, while Burna Boy will also take to the stage after the worldwide success of Dai Dai, his official World Cup song with Shakira.

FIFA also confirmed appearances by acclaimed Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel, New York’s PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay, as well as beloved characters from Sesame Street and The Muppets, reinforcing the event’s focus on children’s education.

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Burna Boy Represents Africa

For Burna Boy, the performance represents another major milestone in an already remarkable World Cup campaign, where he electrified more than 80,000 fans at the tournament's opening ceremony last month.

After performing 'Dai Dai', the official song of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, alongside Shakira, the Grammy-winning Afro-fusion superstar will now become one of the faces of FIFA’s biggest musical production ever.

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More Than Entertainment

Unlike the NFL’s Super Bowl halftime show, FIFA says the event has a broader purpose.

The performance will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, which aims to raise $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children worldwide.