Maduka Okoye: Cardi B Sparks Frenzy After Being Spotted With Super Eagles ‘Handsome' Goalkeeper

American rap superstar Cardi B has sent football fans into a frenzy after being spotted chatting with Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye during a lavish gathering.

Maduka Okoye’s remarkable rise from Serie A goalkeeper to global heartthrob continues to gather pace.

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Fresh off going viral during the 2026 FIFA World Cup for his looks, the Super Eagles star has now found himself making headlines once again, this time alongside Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

What happened?

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Maduka Okoye really had female fans believing he’s AI | Instagram

Celebrity gossip outlet DeuxMoi shared photos showing Cardi B,33, and the Nigeria international enjoying what appeared to be a light-hearted conversation from a balcony during a private event.

Cardi B | Getty Images

The images immediately ignited speculation online, with fans flooding social media to discuss the unlikely pairing.

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

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Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

The photos show the pair smiling and laughing together with Okoye, 26, sporting a black vest.

Cardi B recently spotted with Maduka Okoye | Instagram/deuxmoi

Although there is no suggestion of anything beyond a casual conversation, the celebrity crossover proved more than enough to set social media buzzing.

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The sighting comes only days after the goalkeeper presented Mercedes sensation Kimi Antonelli with the pole position trophy during the British Grand Prix weekend of the Formula 1.

Maduka Okoye presented Kimi Antonelli with the pole position trophy at Silverstone | IMAGO

Okoye became an international viral sensation during Nigeria’s friendly against Portugal, where television close-ups sparked millions of reactions praising his appearance.

That moment introduced Okoye to a much wider global audience, particularly outside African football.

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Okoye’s star keeps rising

Maduka Okoye|| Imago

Away from the internet attention, Okoye remains one of Nigeria’s most recognisable footballers.

The 26-year-old currently plays for Italian Serie A side Udinese and has established himself as one of the Super Eagles’ leading goalkeepers despite Nigeria missing out on qualification for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Maduka Okoye at Silverstone during the British GP weekend | IMAGO

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His recent surge in popularity has seen him trend repeatedly on social media, attracting attention from international media outlets, celebrities and new fans discovering him for the first time.

Udinese goalkeeper Maduka Okoye | IMAGO

As details of his romantic life, the German-born shot-stopper maintains an on-off relationship with the mother of his child, Jelicia Westhoff - a tumultous romance that has been clouded by series of controversies following the birth of their son Emiliano Isiah.

Regardless, Pulse Sports understands the pair currently enjoy a healthy co-parenting.

Is Cardi B and Stefon Diggs currently dating?

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Cardi B and Stefon Diggs | Credits: Getty

Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B and four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Stefon Diggs are currently navigating a highly publicized, off-and-on co-parenting dynamic.

After winning Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the recent BET Awards and sharing celebratory posts online, fans immediately noticed that Diggs was entirely absent from her acceptance speech and milestone milestones, fueling rumours that they are no longer romantically involved.

Cardi B won Best Female Hip Hop Artist at the 2026 BET Awards | IMAGO

The legal front has also brought massive updates to their shared circle. In early July 2026, Cardi B secured a new legal victory against gossip blogger Tasha K, who was ordered to pay a $60,000 settlement for violating a court-ordered non-disparagement clause.

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Cardi B | Credit: Instagram

The breach occurred after the blogger made highly controversial online remarks regarding Cardi's ex-husband, Offset, and Stefon Diggs, whom the courts recognized as the father of Cardi's youngest child.

Previously, the couple's romance blossomed rapidly following Cardi B's messy divorce from Offset.

They first sparked dating rumours in late 2024 and officially confirmed their relationship with high-profile public appearances, including a cozy courtside date at a New York Knicks playoff game in May 2025.

Cardi B & Stefon Diggs | Getty

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Their relationship reached a major milestone in November 2025 when they welcomed a baby boy together, keeping the child's birth a key highlight during the rollout of Cardi's latest album, Am I The Drama.

Cardi B with Stefon Diggs | Credit: Getty

However, turbulence followed shortly after the birth of their son. Days after the Super Bowl, Cardi B first publicly confirmed a split during her Little Miss Drama Tour in Los Angeles on February 15, 2026, referring to Diggs as her "baby daddy" and launching a fierce defense of him against shots fired by rival rapper BIA.

Stefon Diggs and his ex-partner Cardi B | GETTY

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs | Credit: Instagram

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Despite a reported reunion in May 2026, which included Stefon dancing with his mother at Cardi's Washington D.C. concert and kissing Cardi at a Mother's Day event, the two were quickly spotted by paparazzi having a tense, heated argument outside a Maryland coffee shop just days later.

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs at the Mother’s Day wellness event on May 9, 2026

Right now, both stars appear to be focusing heavily on their respective, high-profile careers while keeping a distance from each other online.

Grammy-Award-winning rapper Cardi B | Instagram

Professionally, Cardi B is dominating the entertainment landscape, celebrating major album wins and making waves at Paris Fashion Week with her avant-garde couture choices.

Stefon Diggs walks out of Dedham District Court on May 4, 2026 | IMAGO