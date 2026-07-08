2026 World Cup: Mbappe misses out as Messi, Bellingham, and Moroccan trio highlight R16 Best XI

Morocco dominate the Best XI of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16

The Round of 16 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup delivered a masterclass in elite footballing drama. While some heavyweight names, including France's talismanic captain Kylian Mbappé, missed out on selection, other generational icons and tournament dark horses rose to the occasion.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From an iconic Argentine fightback to a tactical masterclass by an unstoppable Moroccan side, here is the official 2026 World Cup Round of 16 Best XI.

Goalkeeper

Gregor Kobel (Switzerland)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Switzerland’s defensive wall stood unbreakable against Colombia, thanks entirely to Kobel's heroics. He stood firm through 120 minutes of gruelling, high-stakes football, keeping a clean sheet.

After pulling off 3 massive saves in normal and extra time, Kobel delivered a sensational stop in the penalty shootout to take the Swiss into the quarter-finals.

Defenders

Left Centre-Back: Noussair Mazraoui (Morocco)

In a masterclass of defensive discipline against Canada, Manchester United defender Mazraoui was completely impenetrable.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He led the entire game with a staggering 14 defensive contributions, including 10 vital clearances, entirely neutralising Canada's dynamic wingers to secure a flawless clean sheet.

Centre-Back: Cristian Romero (Argentina)

With the reigning world champions staring down the barrel of a shocking exit while 2–0 down to Egypt, "Cuti" Romero catalysed the comeback.

He rose highest to score the crucial goal that ignited the fightback while simultaneously recording 9 defensive actions and 7 ball recoveries to lock things down at the back.

Right Centre-Back: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hakimi put on an absolute clinic in modern, two-way fullback play. Dominating the right side with 90 touches and 7 defensive contributions.

He capped off a magnificent individual display by providing a pinpoint assist to help fuel Morocco's commanding 3–0 victory over Canada.

Midfielders

Left Midfield: Andreas Schjelderup (Norway)

Introduced as a tactical weapon off the bench against five-time world champions Brazil, Schjelderup's impact was immediate and devastating.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His lethal crossing from the left flank carved open the Seleção’s defence, serving up two magnificent assists to turn the tide of the match.

Central Midfield: Azzedine Ounahi (Morocco)

Deployed in a fresh, more advanced creative role, Moroccan midfielder Azzedine Ounahi put on a show against Canada.

The midfield maestro netted two decisive goals to spearhead the 3–0 win and created a glaring big chance that deserved an assist, justifying his new attacking freedom.

Central Midfield: Hans Vanaken (Belgium)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thrust into action early in the first half following an unfortunate injury to Amadou Onana, Vanaken stepped up to the plate with poise.

He completely ran the engine room in Belgium's 4–1 routing of the USA, walking away with both a goal and an assist.

Central Midfield: Jude Bellingham (England)

The Real Madrid superstar was once again unplayable, this time against tournament co-hosts Mexico at the Azteca.

Bellingham bagged a brilliant brace to power the Three Lions forward, taking his personal tournament tally to 3 goals, and is now trailing only Harry Kane in the English scoring charts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Right Wing: Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Age is just a number for the 39-year-old maestro. Despite a penalty miss, Messi put on an absolute creative clinic against Egypt.

He created 5 chances (including 2 big opportunities), delivered the assist for Romero's lifeline, and scored the equaliser himself moments later. Moving to the right wing late in the game, he rolled back the years to pull the strings perfectly.

Forwards

Forward: Harry Kane (England)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane continues to be the ultimate clutch leader for the Three Lions. Under immense pressure against Mexico, he stepped up to tuck away the match-winning penalty.

He had earlier also turned creator by setting up Bellingham's strike, officially crossing the historic milestone of 100 direct goal contributions in just 119 caps for his country.

Forward: Erling Haaland (Norway)

The Manchester City phenom almost single-handedly dismantled Brazil in the dying embers of the match.

Fed by Schjelderup's service, Haaland produced two exquisite, world-class finishes to net a legendary brace, knocking the five-time world champions out of the tournament.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward: Charles De Ketelaere (Belgium)

Given the nod to lead the line over Romelu Lukaku, De Ketelaere repaid manager Rudi Garcia’s tactical faith in spectacular fashion.